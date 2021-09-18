Bristol Fall Fest draws crowds; opening day rain does little to dampen spirits

Over 80 vendors planned to attend, up from the 60 booths in 2019.

Jeff Vos, vice president of the Growing with Bristol board, said the event showed what Bristol had to offer.

“I just hope people have fun and a good time,” Vos said.

Other activities throughout the day included a Snowshoe baseball game between members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and members of Kenosha County fire departments, the Bristol Pumpkin Princess pageant open to ages 4 to 12 and a barbecue competition.

At dusk, Fall Fest was to be wrapped up by a fireworks display.

Bies said she was grateful for the hard work the rest of the board put in for the event, one of the largest events the group will throw this year.

“An event like this takes a lot of work to prepare and plan,” Bies said, “I couldn’t ask for a better group of people.”

Andrea Burgess, treasurer for Growing with Bristol, said the board’s friends and families, their kids included, helped prepare for the event.

“It’s a family affair,” Burgess said, “There may be five board members, but there’s an army behind us.”