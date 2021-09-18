Bristol Fall Fest draws crowds; opening day rain does little to dampen spirits

BRISTOL — Opening day rain did little to dampen spirits for the crowds attending this weekend’s Bristol Fall Fest at Hansen Park.
“It wouldn’t be Fall Fest without some rain,” said Corie Bies, laughing during showers on Friday.
Bies is president of the non-profit group Growing with Bristol, and one of the event’s main organizers. She said they had packed the schedule with activities, with expectations of attendance at 1,500 to 2,000, more than triple the number of people at the inaugural event in 2019. It wasn’t held last year due to the pandemic.
“We’re just excited to be back,” Bies said, “We have something every single hour, just about.”
Friday featured a beer tent hosted by the Kenosha Fastpitch League and a Fish Boil by Hydn Cheese, a new pop-up restaurant in Kenosha started by couple Tim and Amber Wade in July.
Later in the evening was a showing of “The Sandlot,” which Bies said received the most votes during a community poll.
“I love Fall Fest,” said Clint Kerkman, who was bartending the beer tent. “It’s nice to see everybody and get together.”
On Saturday morning, activities were split between the village hall and Hansen Park, with a pancake breakfast and a Lego building competition at the village hall and a vendor fair at Hansen Park.
Over 80 vendors planned to attend, up from the 60 booths in 2019.
Jeff Vos, vice president of the Growing with Bristol board, said the event showed what Bristol had to offer.
“I just hope people have fun and a good time,” Vos said.
Other activities throughout the day included a Snowshoe baseball game between members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and members of Kenosha County fire departments, the Bristol Pumpkin Princess pageant open to ages 4 to 12 and a barbecue competition.
At dusk, Fall Fest was to be wrapped up by a fireworks display.
Bies said she was grateful for the hard work the rest of the board put in for the event, one of the largest events the group will throw this year.
“An event like this takes a lot of work to prepare and plan,” Bies said, “I couldn’t ask for a better group of people.”
Andrea Burgess, treasurer for Growing with Bristol, said the board’s friends and families, their kids included, helped prepare for the event.
“It’s a family affair,” Burgess said, “There may be five board members, but there’s an army behind us.”
Brad Lindstrom, board director of Growing with Bristol, said he recently joined the group to get involved with the community and give residents something entertaining to do after the cancelling of so many events last year due to the pandemic.
“An event like this, it might be the only free fun thing they’ve done in a while,” Lindstrom said.
With the Fall Fest done, Bies said Growing with Bristol has more events planned throughout the year, including a virtual pumpkin carving contest in October, a virtual scarecrow building contest in November, and a “Light Up the Town Tree” event in December, among others.
More information on future events can be found on the Growing with Bristol Facebook page.