Bristol group offers community fun, plans to expand to include more events for 2021

Four hours and an assembly line.
That’s what it took to fill the 5,000 Easter eggs spread out at Hansen Park for the big "hunt" on Saturday.
Corie Bies, charter member and president of Growing with Bristol, explained that each of the five board members and their families gathered to fill the eggs. “We had an assembly line — the goal for each group was to stuff and fill 1,000 eggs.”
Implementing community activities like a huge Easter Egg Hunt are what the Growing with Bristol group is all about, Bies said in an interview before Saturday's event.
In the past year — even during the pandemic — the five-person board of Growing with Bristol has worked to offer a varied slate of community activities.
The not-for-profit organization got its start at the end of 2018 after a small group of Bristol residents banded together to brainstorm ways to unite the community.
Their first order of business was to host a Fall Fest in September 2019. Even a torrential downpour couldn’t stop the well-attended festival, Bies said.
“About 200 to 300 people huddled under the tents to wait out the storm,” she said.
Then the pandemic threw a damper on the organization's plans for 2020. “When COVID hit thought we’d just wait it out, but by end of July we decided to call off Fall Fest,” she said. “We didn’t want to be the reason that the school shut down.”
To keep the momentum going the organization hosted numerous virtual events instead. “We decided this was the year we had to ‘go big or go home,’” she said. “We kind of pulled up our bootstraps to keep things going,” Bies said.
The group realized it had to “lift and shift” by offering some things, like pumpkin carving, in a virtual format, she said.
As the holidays rolled around, Growing with Bristol organized a tree lighting at Hansen Park during which a jazz band offered up Christmas carols and the group promoted home holiday decorating throughout the town.
“I had been watching movies on the Hallmark channel and thought, ‘I know what Bristol needs, it needs a tree lighting this year,’” Bies said.
Since January, the group has promoted a special event every month: karaoke at Lake George Lodge, Valentines for Vets and a town-wide St. Paddy’s Day “Lepechaun hunt."
The goal is to make all events free and open to the public. Fundraisers throughout the year and corporate sponsorships finance the activities and events, she said.
Moving forward with community activities was a good idea before the pandemic and is even more today today, Bies said. “We had known something like this was needed in Bristol for some time — this was our way to get community outside and off their (electronic) devices,” she said.
Community response has been great so far, she said.
“How we look at it is, we all know this virus isn’t going to go away, but now it’s about how we’re going to deal with i," she said. "You can stay home (if you need to) or come out or help us experience the new normal together.”
IN PHOTOS: Sunflowers in bloom
Sunflowers are in bloom at Thompson’s Strawberry Farm on Highway 50 in Bristol, and are visible to motorists traveling west on Highway 50, some of whom arrived by the carload this weekend. Here are some photos, along with some sunflower shots we liked from elsewhere.