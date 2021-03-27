Bristol group offers community fun, plans to expand to include more events for 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To keep the momentum going the organization hosted numerous virtual events instead. “We decided this was the year we had to ‘go big or go home,’” she said. “We kind of pulled up our bootstraps to keep things going,” Bies said.

The group realized it had to “lift and shift” by offering some things, like pumpkin carving, in a virtual format, she said.

As the holidays rolled around, Growing with Bristol organized a tree lighting at Hansen Park during which a jazz band offered up Christmas carols and the group promoted home holiday decorating throughout the town.

“I had been watching movies on the Hallmark channel and thought, ‘I know what Bristol needs, it needs a tree lighting this year,’” Bies said.

Since January, the group has promoted a special event every month: karaoke at Lake George Lodge, Valentines for Vets and a town-wide St. Paddy’s Day “Lepechaun hunt."

The goal is to make all events free and open to the public. Fundraisers throughout the year and corporate sponsorships finance the activities and events, she said.