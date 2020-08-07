Bristol man avoids prison term in fourth OWI

A Bristol man facing his fourth operating while intoxicated conviction avoided prison time Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Instead, he will be given every chance to continue on the right path.
Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell sentenced Brian Rocco, 37, to one year of initial confinement in prison and two years of extended supervision — but credited him for the 389 days he’s served in the Kenosha County Jail since his arrest July 14, 2019.
Rocco had his driver’s license revoked for three years. Rossell said Rocco will still be eligible for the Challenge Incarceration and Substance Abuse programs even if his license is revoked again down the road.
Rocco pleaded guilty to the felony OWI charge and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance June 10. In exchange for that plea, misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia all were dismissed.
Rossell sentenced Rocco to 60 days in jail for the misdemeanor to run concurrently.
In a prepared statement, Rocco told Rossell he accepts responsibility and had taken steps toward working on his addiction, specifically with opiates and other prescription drugs.
“I understand the dangers I put our community because of my poor and selfish choices,” he said. “I don’t think I would have been able to recover had the situation involved the loss of life to someone’s loved ones. I take full responsibility for what I have done. I have taken steps to make sure what I have done never happens again.”
Rocco’s attorney, Eric Olson, read a letter to the court that highlighted a number of positive changes his client has made.
In addition to completing the Living Free Program, Olson said Rocco also successfully passed a number of other milestones, and a letter submitted by the director of those at the jail credited his client with taking an active role in his recovery.
“(He) has demonstrated the ability to recognize his problems and has voluntarily enrolled in treatment opportunities to address those problems,” the letter stated. “... Since becoming a peer mentor in March of 2020, he has grown tremendously with effective communication skills and the ability to take charge of a group.”
Olson asked the court to consider a sentence of time served and probation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.