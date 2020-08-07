Bristol man avoids prison term in fourth OWI

“I understand the dangers I put our community because of my poor and selfish choices,” he said. “I don’t think I would have been able to recover had the situation involved the loss of life to someone’s loved ones. I take full responsibility for what I have done. I have taken steps to make sure what I have done never happens again.”

Rocco’s attorney, Eric Olson, read a letter to the court that highlighted a number of positive changes his client has made.

In addition to completing the Living Free Program, Olson said Rocco also successfully passed a number of other milestones, and a letter submitted by the director of those at the jail credited his client with taking an active role in his recovery.

“(He) has demonstrated the ability to recognize his problems and has voluntarily enrolled in treatment opportunities to address those problems,” the letter stated. “... Since becoming a peer mentor in March of 2020, he has grown tremendously with effective communication skills and the ability to take charge of a group.”

Olson asked the court to consider a sentence of time served and probation.

