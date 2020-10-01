Bristol man grows giant, champion pumpkins

There is quite a bit more to it than planting a magic seed, Ford said.

Soil preparation, amending soil fertility and disease, insect and weed management are all part of the fun. Growers also need to hone their pruning and vine and fruit management techniques. They have to keeping the plant cool in hot weather (sometimes with box fans) and keep the fruit covered and warm during cool periods, Ford said.

A prolonged, warm growing season with periodic gentle rains provide ideal growing conditions, he said.

“Probably the main disaster conditions would be a hail storm and very high winds,” Ford said. “The leaves are huge and will catch the wind like an umbrella.”

Harvesting and moving the giant pumpkins, which can increase in size by 50 pounds per day, is also tricky and can lead to disaster. In recent years, Ford’s pumpkins have been weighed at an event in the City of Kenosha. However, that event was canceled this year due to COVID-19 and Ford had to take his pumpkins farther from home.

“We use a lifting device made out of rope and seatbelt material,” Ford said, adding they transport the pumpkins on a trailer.

Judging standards

There are also standards to be met at the contests.