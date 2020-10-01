Bristol man grows giant, champion pumpkins

The 2,015-pound pumpkin Jim Ford grew in his Bristol garden took first place at the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival over the weekend. It will be on display this week at the Westosha Senior Community Center, 19200 93rd St. (Highway C).
Ford, who has been growing giant pumpkins for 20 years, also took first place with a 1,785.5-pound pumpkin at the harvest festival held at Cedarburg Creek Farm earlier this month.
But, the 2,015-pounder is a personal best for Ford, who is hoping to someday beat the world record and grow one heavier than 2,624 pounds.
“The first time I heard about giant pumpkins was when someone was selling seeds for a dollar a piece with the claim they could be get up to 100 pounds,” Ford said. “That was just crazy to me and I had to try it.”
Turns out he isn’t the only one who is fascinated by the prospect of producing a preposterously prodigious pumpkin. There is actually a Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers group and a state champion is named annually.
In 2019, Mike Schmit took top honors with a 2,261-pound behemoth.
“Giant Pumpkin Grower‘s love to talk to other people and share their experiences and knowledge to help new people of all ages wanting to get into this hobby/sport,” Ford said.
Meticulous care
There is quite a bit more to it than planting a magic seed, Ford said.
Soil preparation, amending soil fertility and disease, insect and weed management are all part of the fun. Growers also need to hone their pruning and vine and fruit management techniques. They have to keeping the plant cool in hot weather (sometimes with box fans) and keep the fruit covered and warm during cool periods, Ford said.
A prolonged, warm growing season with periodic gentle rains provide ideal growing conditions, he said.
Support Local Journalism
“Probably the main disaster conditions would be a hail storm and very high winds,” Ford said. “The leaves are huge and will catch the wind like an umbrella.”
Harvesting and moving the giant pumpkins, which can increase in size by 50 pounds per day, is also tricky and can lead to disaster. In recent years, Ford’s pumpkins have been weighed at an event in the City of Kenosha. However, that event was canceled this year due to COVID-19 and Ford had to take his pumpkins farther from home.
“We use a lifting device made out of rope and seatbelt material,” Ford said, adding they transport the pumpkins on a trailer.
Judging standards
There are also standards to be met at the contests.
“Two years ago I brought a pumpkin to the Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival,” Ford recalled. “I had the largest and heaviest pumpkin at that event.”
However, upon loading it on the scale they noticed there was a soft spot underneath the pumpkin.
“That disqualified it for a competition,” Ford said.
After the contests, Ford has donated the pumpkins to farms to be used to feed animals. They have also been used in pumpkin regattas, for which they are hollowed and have a small electric motor attached.
“I also had a pumpkin lifted 80 feet into the air with a crane and dropped in a 2,000-gallon swimming pool as part of a festival stunt,” Ford said.
The 2,015-pound pumpkin did suffer some damage when being transported to the Westosha Senior Community Center for display. Ford hopes it will maintain its integrity through Friday to give the local public a chance to see it.
For more information on growing giant pumpkins and to find out where the giant pumpkin weigh-ins will be, visit http://www.wisconsingiantpumpkingrowers.com/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.