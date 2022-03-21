Bristol man identified as victim of fatal crash

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on the I-94 West Frontage Road Sunday has been identified as William J. Richardson, 43, of Bristol.

Bristol Fire and the Kenosha Fire Department responded at 5:30 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash on the Frontage Road near Ashley Furniture.

“Initial reports indicated that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound, failed to negotiate the curve to the west, and struck a barrier,” according to David Wright, public information officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. “The Jeep had caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby who came upon the crash site.”

Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer thanked the Kenosha Fire Department for their mutual aid, which allowed the Bristol department to clear the scene with the patient within 14 minutes of arrival.

“We appreciate the city of Kenosha Fire Department for assisting us with the car fire as we assisted the patient,” Niederer said.

The accident investigation closed the Frontage Road until approximately 8 p.m. The vehicle had become fully engulfed, sustained extensive damage, and was towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

