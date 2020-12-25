Bristol man's displays light up the neighborhood

BRISTOL — Jason Gum has always liked Christmas lights and outdoor yard decorations.

As a young child, he was so fascinated with them that he often would begin his design plan weeks ahead of the season.

Designing holiday scenery is a favorite pastime for Jason, who is mentally disabled and lives with his sister, Rachel Morzfeld, who is his caregiver and guardian.

Each year, Gum strives to surpass his previous season’s creation, and he’s constantly adding new pieces to his yard menagerie centered around a theme.

His family said the displays have become a neighborhood attraction.

After moving from Kenosha to Bristol in 2018, Gum has been decorating the home’s front yard with long strings of multi-colored lights and inflatable Christmas characters.

The house at 19910 82nd St. lights up the block.

Besides the front yard, the display reaches around to the back deck, the trees and the bushes.

Gum even decorates the mailbox.

As soon as the holiday season is over, Gum likes to make plans for the next one.