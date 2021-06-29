Bristol, Paris to formalize boundary agreement

After staying stagnant for more than a decade, a long-range boundary agreement between Bristol and Paris is set to go before state officials for approval this summer.
The Bristol Village Board and Paris Town Board held a joint meeting and public hearing Monday on a cooperative boundary plan that will formalize boundaries between the two municipalities.
As an incorporated community, Bristol has the ability to annex land into the village in specific instances, such as property owners’ requests. Paris, as an unincorporated town, can have land subtracted from its territory.
The two communities had hammered out an agreement in 2009, shortly before Bristol converted from a town to a village. However, the document was never finalized.
Long-standing boundary
At its core, the agreement aims to maintain a status quo approach between the two communities. One passage within it describes the proposed boundary lines as “reasonably compatible with the characteristics of the surrounding community.”
It further states, “The boundary in its present location has been in place in excess of 150 years. Transportation, sewer, water and storm water drainage facilities and other infrastructure have historically developed in light of that existing boundary.”
While both communities have their own specific long-range plans, the document states there are no plans in the works of amending boundary lines into the foreseeable future. Bristol officials, for example, have expressed interest in new development, but only within the existing boundaries, where utility infrastructure already is in place.
Christopher Geary of the law firm Pruitt, Ekes, Geary represents Paris and has taken a lead role in bringing the revised agreement to fruition. Ultimately, a state agency, the Wisconsin Department of Administration, will have to sign off on it for the document to have any teeth.
From his background on the process, Geary told Bristol and Paris officials the agreement was never filed with the state Department of Administration in 2009 because of a few minor issues, though specific details reportedly are murky.
“There were some technical problems at the time, and it kind of fell by the wayside,” Geary said.
Bristol Village Administrator Randy Kerkman offered a similar assessment of the document’s status.
“For some reason or other, it never really got recorded,” Kerkman said.
Public comment period open
In Wisconsin, cities and villages adjacent to towns typically work on cooperative boundary plan agreements to assist with long-range development.
A resolution solidifying the Bristol-Paris agreement, in part, states the agreement is “made with the general purpose of guiding and accomplishing a coordinated, adjusted and harmonious development of the territory.”
The state Department of Administration does have specific protocol before signing off on such plans. Participating communities, for example, are required to hold a joint public hearing and open a window for a public comment period on the plan.
Although Monday’s meeting served as the official hearing, no residents from Bristol or Paris were in attendance to weigh in on the document. Geary said a 20-day public comment period has now begun and should close by July 19. The two boards can then approve it.
Geary said he has been in dialogue with Department of Administration officials and is optimistic the hiccups that occurred in 2009 will not be repeated.
“I’m confident that it should pass muster this time around,” Geary said.
Paris' other agreements
According to the Town of Paris, on October 11, 2016, representatives from Paris, Somers and Kenosha announced a boundary agreement regarding land along I-94, extending sewer and water service to that area and a permanent border for Paris. The agreement designates areas of Paris for eventual annexation into Somers and Kenosha, but not allowing any further annexations from those municipalities.
An additional feature of the agreement involves the sharing of revenue between Paris and Somers for the land developed in village growth area. The Kenosha Water Utility will be able to bring sewer and water to both the village and city growth areas.