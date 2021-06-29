Bristol, Paris to formalize boundary agreement

A resolution solidifying the Bristol-Paris agreement, in part, states the agreement is “made with the general purpose of guiding and accomplishing a coordinated, adjusted and harmonious development of the territory.”

The state Department of Administration does have specific protocol before signing off on such plans. Participating communities, for example, are required to hold a joint public hearing and open a window for a public comment period on the plan.

Although Monday’s meeting served as the official hearing, no residents from Bristol or Paris were in attendance to weigh in on the document. Geary said a 20-day public comment period has now begun and should close by July 19. The two boards can then approve it.

Geary said he has been in dialogue with Department of Administration officials and is optimistic the hiccups that occurred in 2009 will not be repeated.

“I’m confident that it should pass muster this time around,” Geary said.

Paris' other agreements