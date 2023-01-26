Bristol "passive park" to gain new prairie this spring as crews sow native pollinator flowers, grasses

BRISTOL — It might not look like much right now, but in the next few months, a “passive park” in the village will transform into a new prairie with nearly 60 native species of pollinator flowers and grasses beneath utility lines that hang high above them.

Everything from the familiar bright orange butterfly weed (also known as milkweed) to the dusty purple wild bergamot – among the plants most attractive to pollinators – will populate Bristol Ridge Park, located at the end of 130th Avenue just south of Highway 50 this spring.

The pollinator planting project to restore the habitat was made possible through a grant from American Transmission Co., Village Administrator Randy Kerkman said Tuesday. The utility has power lines located at the park, which is a part of the transmission corridor.

Last year, Bristol received $7,500 in grants from ATC, including a $2,500 offering from the utility’s Pollinator Habitat Program for Bristol Ridge, which had been an oak savanna prior to European settlement in the 16th and 17th centuries. A $5,000 grant from the company’s Community Planting Program was also used to restore another oak savanna at Bristol Bay Park at highways 45 and 50. Over the past several years, the village has received four grants to plant 10 trees, most of which are now located at the park.

Prairie burns control non-native growth

Last month, crews began sowing the pollinator plant seeds at the passive park, which is intended as an informal place for visitors to observe nature. They also performed burning to control invasive plant species in late fall, Kerkman said. In the area, Canada thistle, crown vetch and birdsfoot trefoil, vegetation not native to the prairie, had taken over.

Bristol Ridge Park was originally donated in 2015 as part of a Bear Realty development in the village.

“Under the ATC lines we are going to restore a native prairie with the pollinator grant we received from ATC,” he said. “In December, we planted the native pollinators (plants) that should start taking hold this spring. The project requires us to burn the prairie area yearly for seven years to limit the invasives and promote the native plants.”

Planting the diverse pollinator-favored seed mix during the late fall and winter months with its freeze and thaw cycles, along with the rain, snow and wind, helps set it in the soil. The winter cycles also serve to cold-stratify the seeds, aiding in germination.

Promoting pollinators

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, pollinators are any animal or insect that visit flowering plants. They transfer pollen from flower to flower, which helps the plants reproduce. In Wisconsin, native pollinators include bees, butterflies, moths, flower flies, beetles, wasps and hummingbirds.

ATC’s Pollinator Habitat Program promotes planting low-growing vegetation within a transmission line right-of-way to beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system, according to a company news release.

To qualify for the program, communities must commit that all current and future planting plans and urban forestry activities near high-voltage electric transmission lines will comply with the utility’s maintenance standards, officials said.

The Community Planting Program also offers financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights-of-way. Program funds can be used to plant trees and other tall-growing vegetation outside the transmission line rights-of-way, according to the utility.

Since 2013, ATC has awarded nearly 290 communities and organizations with funds totaling nearly $500,000.

The company accepts applications from June 1 through Sept. 30. Recipients are selected and notified by the end of the year. Awards for both programs range from $100 to $5,000. Additional information and program applications can be found at atc-GrowSmart.com.

Photos: What to plant if you want to attract pollinators Serviceberry Swamp milkweed Coneflower Black cherry tree Goldenrod Bee balm