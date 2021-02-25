Bristol Progress Days in danger

The future of Bristol Progress Days, an annual event for more than 50 years, is in jeopardy.

“It is an unfortunate result of what has happened to lots of non-profits as a result of COVID-19,” Mike Farrell, a member of the event committee and Bristol village president, said. “It has become necessary for the Progress Days committee to seek community support.”

In the coming days, 1,600 Bristol residents will receive letters in the mail in an effort by the committee to solicit donations.

“If this fundraiser is not successful it is likely Progress Days will come to an end,” Farrell said.

Farrell said the committee has already paid for this year’s fireworks display, which cost approximately $7,500. The fireworks display will be at dusk, Sunday July 11.

“Our intent is to have a full Progress Days this year,” Farrell said, adding the event typically spans three days. “’Looking Forward’ is our theme for this year.”

The parade, referred to as “the biggest small town parade in Kenosha County” with more than 100 units, also puts a dent in the budget. For example, bands secured for the parade cost between $500 and $900 each.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}