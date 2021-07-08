Bristol Progress Days is July 9-11

BRISTOL — Bristol Progress Days — an annual community celebration for more than 50 years — will return Friday through Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event kicks off with a banquet Friday night. Fastpitch softball, volleyball tournaments and children’s activities continue throughout the weekend at Hansen Park, and the festival culminates Sunday with a parade at noon and fireworks at dusk.

This year’s theme, “2021 — Looking Forward,” was announced after the community pulled together the funds needed to keep the event going. The committee had already paid for this year’s fireworks display, which costs about $7,500. The donations will allow the committee to host the other events and parade, which features more than 100 units.

Organizers bill the festival as “the biggest small village celebration in Wisconsin. For three days in July, Bristol in western Kenosha County Wisconsin, becomes the site of good old family fun.”

Of particular note is the festival’s parade, “famous for the candy rained down on its spectators.”

The tentative schedule includes:

Friday (July 9):