Bristol Progress Days is July 9-11

BRISTOL — Bristol Progress Days — an annual community celebration for more than 50 years — will return Friday through Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event kicks off with a banquet Friday night. Fastpitch softball, volleyball tournaments and children’s activities continue throughout the weekend at Hansen Park, and the festival culminates Sunday with a parade at noon and fireworks at dusk.
This year’s theme, “2021 — Looking Forward,” was announced after the community pulled together the funds needed to keep the event going. The committee had already paid for this year’s fireworks display, which costs about $7,500. The donations will allow the committee to host the other events and parade, which features more than 100 units.
Organizers bill the festival as “the biggest small village celebration in Wisconsin. For three days in July, Bristol in western Kenosha County Wisconsin, becomes the site of good old family fun.”
Of particular note is the festival’s parade, “famous for the candy rained down on its spectators.”
The tentative schedule includes:
Friday (July 9):
7 p.m. — Coronation Banquet at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., with the crowning of Miss Bristol, Outstanding Citizens, Junior Outstanding Citizens and Corporate Sponsor acknowledgement. Note: Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m.
Fastpitch softball tournament begins at Hansen Park, at highways 45 and AH
8 p.m. — Music in the Beer Tent
Saturday (July 10):
Fastpitch tournament continues
7 a.m. — 5K run/walk, starts at Bristol Village Hall
8 a.m. — Volleyball tournament
11 a.m. — Pedal Pull Contest in West Pavilion at Hansen Park
Noon-5 p.m. — Free games for kids
2 p.m. — Baggo tournament for ages 13-17
3 p.m. — Pie Baking Contest in West Pavillion at Hansen Park
9:30 p.m. — Music by the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane in the Beer Tent
Sunday (July 11):
Fastpitch tournament continues
12:30 p.m. — Parade, followed by free games for kids
2:30 p.m. — Live Auction
5 p.m. — Music in the Beer Tent (with a break for fireworks)
8:30 p.m. — Raffle ticket drawing
Fireworks at dusk