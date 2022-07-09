Bristol Progress Days kicks off with crowning of Miss Bristol and recognition of Citizens of the Year

Priya Kurszewski was crowned 2022 Miss Bristol at the 53rd annual Bristol Progress Days coronation banquet Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau.

Kurszewski, 17, said she was shocked and honored to be named Miss Bristol. She was chosen for her volunteering efforts, outstanding academic performance, and impressive community involvement.

“I really didn’t expect this, I just heard about Miss Bristol for the first time this year,” she said. “We have such an incredible batch of contestants here that did such an amazing job.”

During the contestant questioning portion of the event, Kurszewski shared her passion for mental health awareness and healthcare.

“Mental health is a subject that hasn’t really been talked about much,” she said. “We need to make sure we are checking up on the mental health of everyone that we can.”

Kurszewski plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this fall in hopes to one day be a therapist.

Her goal as Miss Bristol is to go to Bristol Elementary School and spread the importance of mental health awareness.

“I’m really looking forward to going back to the school I once attended and talking to the students about things I am really passionate about,” said Kurszewski.

Other members of the 2022 Miss Bristol court include:

First Runner Up: Shannon Wiebers, 16, who will be a junior at Westosha Central High School and hopes to become an emergency veterinary nurse.

Second Runner Up and Miss Congeniality Award winner: Amanda Gorsuch, 19, who will be a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and has been on the Dean’s List every semester she has attended.

Third Runner Up: Janae Bayles, 17, who will be a senior at Westosha Central High School this year and hopes to become an EMT and firefighter.

Outstanding Citizen

Cathy Beach was named 2022 Outstanding Citizen, who who was nominated by a friend.

“This person is genuine, humble, and kind,” her nomination stated. “Although she may be uncomfortable with this recognition, I’m sure she’d welcome it as an opportunity to give God the glory.” Beach has lived in Bristol for 15 years, and serves as a Deacon at Crossway Community Church. She has used her gift of sewing to provide quilts to multiple charity organizations, and donated thousands of hand sewn masks to hospitals and first responders during the pandemic.

Although Beach was unable to attend the banquet Friday night, attendees were thrilled to hear her name announced, cheering as her accomplishments were recognized. Beach was to be presented her award and sash at Bristol Progress Days on Saturday.

Junior Outstanding Citizens

This year’s Junior Outstanding Citizens, Haley Aiken and Gavin Stewart, were recognized and presented with trophies. They were nominated for their achievements at school and within their communities.

Gavin Stewart was recognized for his creative, helpful spirit. “You can always count on him to be the leader of the pack,” said those who nominated Stewart.

Haley Aiken was recognized for her compassionate heart and love for school. “She is an amazing big sister, helping her special needs sister by assisting with therapies and playing with her,” said those who nominated Aiken. “She absolutely loves school and is a straight A student.”

Bristol Progress Days continued on Saturday and concludes on Sunday in Hansen Park in Bristol. Sunday's schedule includes:

Fastpitch tournament continues all day

12:30 p.m. — The Candy Parade through Bristol begins, starting at Highway 45 and 82nd Street and ending at the park

2:30 p.m. — Live Auction in West Pavilion

5:00 – 7:30 p.m. — Big Balloon Tycoon. Balloon artists will make balloon art for children

5:30 p.m. — TRIP performs in the beer tent

7:00 p.m. — Raffle for Air Hockey table

8:30 p.m. — Raffle ticket drawing

Fireworks at Dusk

IN PHOTOS: BRISTOL PROGRESS DAYS PARADE 2021 BRISTOL CANDY PARADE Adam Scheele, left, advisor to the Westosha Central High School marching band, walks alongside members as they march through the street in Dow… BRISTOL CANDY PARADE Hundreds line the streets at and near the Village of Bristol offices and Fire Department Sunday for the Candy Parade during Bristol Progress D… BRISTOL CANDY PARADE Rachael Petroski, left, with 9-month-old daughter Britta, of Kenosha, and mother-in-law Debbie Petroski (background) at the Bristol Progress D… BRISTOL CANDY PARADE A participant in the Bristol Progress Days Candy Parade tosses goodies to people along the parade route Sunday afternoon. BRISTOL CANDY PARADE Parade-goers wave as participants riding in the Bristol Fire Department aerial truck greet them at the Bristol Progress Days Candy Parade Sund… BRISTOL CANDY PARADE Priscilla and Ben Kopczynski, Bristol Progress Days "outstanding citizens" greet hundreds of people during the Candy Parade on Sunday. BRISTOL CANDY PARADE Newly crowned Miss Bristol, Amanda Palmen, sits atop a Ford Mustang, as she waves to the crowd at the Bristol Progress Days Candy Parade in 2021. BRISTOL CANDY PARADE Bristol School PTO member Stephanie Muscha and son Arthur, 1, prepare to toss candy to the crowd during Bristol Progress Days Parade on Sunday. BRISTOL CANDY PARADE A member of the Lake County Mounted Posse, northern Illinois horse club, hoists the colors, while riding in Sunday's Bristol Progress Days Pa… BRISTOL CANDY PARADE 2021 BRISTOL CANDY PARADE 2021 Meghan Lynn of Kenosha, gives daughter Peyton Arndt-Lynn, 11 months, a ride on her shoulders as she reacts to the horses going by at the Brist… Hi-o Bristol! A member of the Lake County Mounted Posse horse club waves to the crowd during Bristol Progress Days’ Candy Parade on Sunday in Downtown Brist…