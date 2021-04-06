 Skip to main content
Bristol Progress Days will go on
BRISTOL

BRISTOL _ Bristol Progress Days has been saved. The 50-plus year annual event will go on July 9-11 after the public responded to a funding campaign by organizers in late February.

“The community definitely stepped up,” Mike Farrell, a member of the committee and Bristol village president, said. “Our message resonated with our neighbors and they pulled through.”

The request for donations and a raffle held by the committee brought in more than $6,000 to save the time-honored, small town festival.

Carol Nichols, the treasurer for the event, thanked the community for their support. This year’s theme is, “2021-Looking Forward.”

“The community has really backed us,” Nichols said. “Without that help, we would not have been able to proceed.”

Normally, Bristol Progress Days is funded by proceeds from the previous year’s event. However, because the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coffers were not initially sufficient to cover event expenses for 2021.

Farrell said the committee had already paid for this year’s fireworks display, which cost approximately $7,500. The donations will allow the committee to hold a full event, which also includes a parade with more than 100 units.

Nichols said while most events associated with the festival will be able to be held, there will not be a carnival.

“There are no carnivals available,” Nichols said, adding they are working on adding new events.

The tentative schedule includes a new kickball tournament this year:

Friday, July 9

7 p.m.—Coronation Banquet at Parkway Chateau with crowning of Miss Bristol; Outstanding Citizens; Jr. Outstanding; and Corporate Sponsor acknowledgement; with cocktail hour at 6 p.m.

Fastpitch softball tournament begins at Hansen Park

8 p.m.—music in the Beer tent

Saturday, July 10

Fastpitch tournament continues

7 a.m.—5K run/walk beginning at Bristol Village Hall

8 a.m.—Volleyball tournament

10 a.m.—free kid’s games

11 a.m.—Pedal Pull Contest in West Pavillion at Hansen Park

3 p.m.—Pie Baking Contest in West Pavillion at Hansen Park

9:30 p.m.—Music in the Beer Tent

11 a.m.—Baggo tournament

Time TBD—Kickball tournament

Sunday, July 11

Fastpitch tournament continues

12:30 p.m.—Parade

2:30 p.m.—Live Auction

5 p.m.—music in the Beer Tent (with a break for fireworks)

Fireworks at Dusk

For more information about the event or entering a team in a tournament, visit the event website at bristolproressdays.com.

