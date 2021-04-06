Bristol Progress Days will go on

BRISTOL _ Bristol Progress Days has been saved. The 50-plus year annual event will go on July 9-11 after the public responded to a funding campaign by organizers in late February.

“The community definitely stepped up,” Mike Farrell, a member of the committee and Bristol village president, said. “Our message resonated with our neighbors and they pulled through.”

The request for donations and a raffle held by the committee brought in more than $6,000 to save the time-honored, small town festival.

Carol Nichols, the treasurer for the event, thanked the community for their support. This year’s theme is, “2021-Looking Forward.”

“The community has really backed us,” Nichols said. “Without that help, we would not have been able to proceed.”

Normally, Bristol Progress Days is funded by proceeds from the previous year’s event. However, because the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coffers were not initially sufficient to cover event expenses for 2021.

Farrell said the committee had already paid for this year’s fireworks display, which cost approximately $7,500. The donations will allow the committee to hold a full event, which also includes a parade with more than 100 units.