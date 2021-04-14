Bristol Renaissance Faire opening set for July 10

BRISTOL — After missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the Bristol Renaissance Faire is planning to open its gates again this summer.

The faire, which re-creates a summer day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth of England visits the Village of Bristol, draws crowds with its mix of strolling jesters, jugglers, stilt-walkers and mud eaters.

You’ll also find a Kids Kingdom, several stages of entertainment and vendors selling everything from hand-crafted leather works to sparring weapons.

This year's faire is set to open on July 10, running Saturdays and Sundays through Sept 6.

Even though armor would seem to offer protection against everything except rust, fair organizers are working to keep visitors safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have made a few changes to our fantasy world by incorporating updates from the CDC and appropriate governmental and local agencies," officials said.

Note: Updated information on COVID-19 requirements can be found on the faire's website, https://renfair.com/bristol/

The Queen's rules

Here's what we know so far: