Bristol Renaissance Faire season cancelled
View Comments
breaking top story

Bristol Renaissance Faire season cancelled

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Bristol Renaissance Faire

Queen Elizabeth, center, is entertained by her court as she waits to be served lunch at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in 2018. This year’s faire has been cancelled.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The cancellation of the Bristol Renaissance Faire 2020 season was announced Tuesday.

The season traditionally starts around the Fourth of July and runs through Labor Day.

“Due to continuing health concerns and unrest affecting the entire country, (the fair producers) made the decision to not open the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the 2020 Season,” the announcement reads.

“This is a serious and impactful decision for our small company and all of those who participate in the Faire. We simply can’t run the risk of exposing our audience, staff and participants to a virus which continues to spike around this country and specifically targets many of the individuals who work with the Faire in every capacity.”

The announcement directs people to https://renfair.com/bristol/tickets/ for ticket exchanges and refunds.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GO Today (May 30, 2020)
Local News

GO Today (May 30, 2020)

  • Updated

Today is Water a Flower Day. With all our recent rain, it’s likely your flowers don’t urgently need a drink, but it’s a great habit to get int…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics