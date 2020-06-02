Bristol Renaissance Faire season cancelled

“Due to continuing health concerns and unrest affecting the entire country, (the fair producers) made the decision to not open the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the 2020 Season,” the announcement reads.

“This is a serious and impactful decision for our small company and all of those who participate in the Faire. We simply can’t run the risk of exposing our audience, staff and participants to a virus which continues to spike around this country and specifically targets many of the individuals who work with the Faire in every capacity.”