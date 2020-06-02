Bristol Renaissance Faire season cancelled

×
Queen Elizabeth, center, is entertained by her court as she waits to be served lunch at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in 2018. This year’s faire has been cancelled.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
The cancellation of the Bristol Renaissance Faire 2020 season was announced Tuesday.
The season traditionally starts around the Fourth of July and runs through Labor Day.
“Due to continuing health concerns and unrest affecting the entire country, (the fair producers) made the decision to not open the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the 2020 Season,” the announcement reads.
“This is a serious and impactful decision for our small company and all of those who participate in the Faire. We simply can’t run the risk of exposing our audience, staff and participants to a virus which continues to spike around this country and specifically targets many of the individuals who work with the Faire in every capacity.”
The announcement directs people to
https://renfair.com/bristol/tickets/ for ticket exchanges and refunds.
BIERGARTEN
Greg Raimondi puts up signage at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
BIERGARTEN OPENS
Mike Grab pours a beer for a customer at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BIERGARTEN OPENS
Bill Burling, center, carries his stein of beer to his seat at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CHARTER FISHING
Boats, many of which are charter boats, rest at their dock in the small boat harbor on Saturday. Charter fishing companies are docked until May 26 by the safer-at-home order.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CHARTER FISHING
A boat makes its way back to the small boat harbor on Saturday. Many of the boats in the small boat harbor are charter services which can't be run due to the Safer at Home order.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
A mobile testing facility at Pick ’n Save Kenosha South, 5710 75th St., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
A mobile testing facility at Pick ’n Save Kenosha South, 5710 75th St., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
A worker speaks to a patient at the mobile COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Pick ‘n Save Kenosha South, 5710 75th St., on Tuesday. The free test will be available through Saturday this week and May 26-29, by appointment, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
FESTIVAL FOODS
Plexiglass has been installed at the registers at Festival Foods in Somers.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GATEWAY NURSING
Sarah Schroeder listens to a mechanical simulated patient’s heart as she and fellow student, Karina Rivera, work through a scenario at Gateway Technical College on Wednesday as part of their clinical training. This type of training has surged at Gateway in light of the challenges of conducting it during the coronavirus pandemic.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
HOME HAIR CUT
Margaret Heller gives herself a trim while hanging over her balcony on Wednesday. Heller says a long-time family friend, Mimi McCarthy, taught her the technique. Send your own hairstyle or haircut pictures to our
kenoshanews.com “Kenosha residents pick up the clippers” gallery to dthompson@kenoshanews.com.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO
HOME HAIR CUT
Margaret Heller gives herself a trim while hanging over her balcony on Wednesday. Heller says a long-time family friend, Mimi McCarthy, taught her the technique.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ITZENHUISER WEDDING
Eric Itzenhuiser and Heather Lawler are married by the Rev. Johnny Poole in the front yeard of their home on Saturday. Guests and family members kept their social distance outside, including wearing masks, as did the couple, except when they kissed to seal their union.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
Ron Schaefer, controller of Lakeview Construction, sits in his office at the business during a recent interview.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
Jerry Huckabee, project manager, works at his desk at Lakeview Construction.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
LAKEVIEW CONSTRUCTION
Eric Neideffer, a project manager, works at his desk at Lakeview Construction.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Memorial Day 1
A memorial cutout in Library Park pays homage to fallen soldiers as patrons take shelter under umbrellas Monday during a Memorial Day service organized by the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans.
PAUL WILLIAMS photos
Memorial Day 4
Roger Nelson salutes as “Taps” are played Monday during a Memorial Day service at Library Park organized by the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans. For more, see Page A1.
PAUL WILLIAMS
Saturday rainbow
Joy Ragnow-Guzy
Sunset Park 1
Historian David Wiedenkeller, dressed as George Washington, gives the keynote talk during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Sunset Park 3
John Hervat and others salute the flag during the national anthem Monday at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. The service at Sunset Ridge was broadcast by radio to people who attended. There were about 40 cars. Some people remained in their vehicles, while others stood outside for all or part of the service.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
VETERAN BIRTHDAY
Shawn Talbert watches as a parade of vehicles, including the American Legion Riders, passes by his home for his 40th birthday on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOS BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VETERAN BIRTHDAY
Shawn Talbert watches as a parade of vehicles, including the American Legion Riders, passes by his home for his 40th birthday on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
VETERAN BIRTHDAY
Shawn Talbert, left, gets a handshake from Tom “Woody” Visintainer of the American Legion Riders, as a parade of vehicles passes by his home for his 40th birthday on Saturday
, May 9, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
