Bristol residents recognized for heroism in response to fiery crash

A Bristol man and his stepson were honored for their good Samaritan response to a dangerous situation last month. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Town of Paris Chairman John Holloway recently presented awards to the pair.

On Dec. 9, Ronald Meigs saw a car fire while driving in the 16100 block of 38th Street (Highway N) in Paris. Meigs, who did not hesitate to approach the vehicle to assess the situation, risked his own life in getting the door to the burning vehicle open and pulling the driver to safety.

As this was happening, Meigs relayed accurate and important information to his stepson, Kaden Hentschel, a Westosha Central High School freshman who was on the phone with a Kenosha Joint Services dispatcher.

Meigs’ and Hentschel’s actions proved crucial to saving the driver’s life, said Paris Fire Chief Colin Hennessey.

As such, Meigs and Hentschel were recipients of new awards presented during a ceremony Tuesday evening at the Kenosha County Center. On behalf of the county, Kerkman presented them with Kenosha County Heroes Among Us commendations, while Holloway bestowed them with Town of Paris Standing Ovation Awards.

“A random act of kindness can change the world and change somebody’s life,” Kerkman said. “What you did one month ago obviously changed somebody else’s life, and we might have had a different outcome if it wasn’t for your heroism.”

All too often, Holloway said, people do remarkable things that get accepted as everyday occurrences but should be recognized.

“We need to slow down sometimes and recognize when people do very special things,” he said.

Also present at Tuesday’s ceremony, along with family and friends of Meigs and Hentschel, were Hennessey, Paris Assistant Fire Chief Rich Perkins, and Paris-area County Board Supervisor Brian Bashaw.

In his remarks, Perkins credited Meigs’ wife and Hentschel’s mom, Kristin Meigs, who was also on the scene and was directing traffic when Fire Department personnel arrived.

“It was a heroic act that night that saved this person’s life,” Perkins said.

