Bristol: Restaurants, retail planned for revitalization of southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94

BRISTOL — The planned revitalization of the southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94 — an eyesore for decades — will bring multiple restaurants and retail to the already flourishing commercial corridor around it.

Bristol Village President Mike Farrell said he's pleased this 3.5-acre, “high-traffic, high-visibility corner" — once home to Howard Johnson’s hotel, a Big Boy restaurant and, most recently, a Days Inn — will finally get some needed attention.

“I am happy to know that a developer is offering to move forward,” Farrell said Wednesday.

Village Administrator Randy Kerkman said the Planned Unit Development will go before the Village Board at its meeting next week Monday with a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission. Pending Village Board approval, ground could be broken by July.

“It’s nice to get that piece slated for redevelopment,” Kerkman said. “It’s been an eyesore for quite some time.”

Jon Thorensen, owner of Founders3 Real Estate Services, speaking on behalf of the development team, said the overall project will consist of four buildings, the tenants of which he hopes to announce soon. Two of those tenants will bring additional food options to the area.

“One tenant will be a full, table-service restaurant,” Thorensen said. “Another is more of a fast-casual restaurant.”

A third building will house “a standard retailer with a brand name that is very well known within the Midwest,” Thorensen said.

The fourth building, which would require a separate site-plan approval, could house multiple service-based tenants in the “medical arena.”

“I think it’s going to be looked upon very positively,” Thorensen said.

According to documents filed with the village, the larger restaurant building is planned to be 5,000 square feet. The smaller restaurant will be 3,500 square feet and the retail building will be 4,500 square feet. The size of the fourth building is yet to be determined.

Thorensen said it has been a complicated project given soil conditions on the site and the need for an underground drainage pond.

“It has been a very complex project in today’s world of supply chain issues, construction costs and the general atmosphere of what we’ve been going through the last several years,” Thorensen said. “So, to see this at the 1-yard line of getting done is pretty exciting.”

Additionally, a new sidewalk is proposed within the 122nd Court right-of-way that connects 76th Street to Highway 50. The two northernmost building sites include pedestrian connections along 122nd Court.

Under the proposed PUD, drive-throughs will be allowable for any of the prospective tenants. Cellular and digital communication retail is granted as a permitted use, with the condition it would not include a tower. It also allows for restaurants and taverns with outdoor seating and entertainment or recreation, with site and operation plans subject to staff approval. Adult entertainment is restricted from the property, as the site is within 2,000 feet of a “sensitive land use” with Park and Recreation zoning.

A video of the proposed site location and surrounding area is available at youtube.com/watch?v=or5dcfAlFDU.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.