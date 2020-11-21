Bristol, Salem Lakes village halls to close to public through Jan. 4

The Bristol and Salem Lakes village halls will close to the public beginning Monday through at least Monday, Jan. 4 in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, village administrators announced.

“This decision was made in order to ensure the safety of our office staff, fire department and our community,” the announcement from Bristol Administrator Randy Kerkman and Village President Mike Farrell reads.

Likewise, Salem Lakes announced it will close its municipal hall to the public through Monday, Jan. 4, at which time administration will re-evaluate opening to the public.

Both municipalities have alternate ways in place for residents to conduct business with the village, such as obtaining permits and paying tax bills.

Bristol

In Bristol, some payments can be made online. Residents will be able to communicate with village office staff via the follow options: