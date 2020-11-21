 Skip to main content
Bristol, Salem Lakes village halls to close to public through Jan. 4
Bristol, Salem Lakes village halls to close to public through Jan. 4

CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The Bristol and Salem Lakes village halls will close to the public beginning Monday through at least Monday, Jan. 4 in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, village administrators announced.

“This decision was made in order to ensure the safety of our office staff, fire department and our community,” the announcement from Bristol Administrator Randy Kerkman and Village President Mike Farrell reads.

Likewise, Salem Lakes announced it will close its municipal hall to the public through Monday, Jan. 4, at which time administration will re-evaluate opening to the public.

Both municipalities have alternate ways in place for residents to conduct business with the village, such as obtaining permits and paying tax bills.

Bristol

In Bristol, some payments can be made online. Residents will be able to communicate with village office staff via the follow options:

For more information, visit the Bristol website at https://villageofbristol.org/.

Salem Lakes

Salem Lakes staff will be in the office and residents will be able to community with staff via the following options:

  • Phone: 262-843-2313
  • Fax: 262-843-4432
  • Email: info@voslwi.org
  • Mail: P.O. Box 443, Salem WI 53168
  • Drop Box: 9814 Antioch Road, Salem WI

For more information, visit the Salem lakes website at https://www.villageofsalemlakes.org/.

