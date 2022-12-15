Bristol School 8th-grader organizes school blood drive Friday

Bristol School 8th-grader organizes school blood drive Tyler Anderson, an eighth grade student at Bristol School, poses next to a sign for the blood drive he organized. The blood drive takes place Friday.

In eighth grade, you aren’t old enough to get a driver’s license or vote in an election. But for Tyler Anderson, you’re old enough to host a blood drive.

Anderson, with help from friends on the student council, will host a blood drive at Bristol School, 20121 83rd St., Friday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The drive is fully booked, according to the school’s website, but a waitlist is available. It can be found on the school’s announcements section on the homepage of bristol.k12.wi.us. According to Anderson’s mom, Laura, 45 people signed up to donate blood.

“I wanted to do something that would help my community and encourage my peers to give back to those in need, especially during this time of need,” Anderson said. “I want to be a leader and this seemed like a great way to give to my community.”

The idea to host a blood drive at Bristol School came after the teen learned about the importance of blood donation at a school science expo.

“The American Red Cross came,” Anderson said. “They were talking about why (blood is) needed and the different types of blood.”

Anderson wanted to have a blood drive sooner, but pandemic restrictions prevented it from happening.

To prepare, Anderson met with staff on an school in-service day to tell the staff about the drive.

“I was pretty nervous,” Anderson said about presenting the drive to teachers and staff. “But I got it over with, so I’m pretty happy.”

The teachers and staff were just as excited, Laura Anderson said.

“The teachers all clapped for him and were super excited,” she said. “And the Parent-Teacher Organization is throwing a pizza party for the class with the most donors.”

Anderson’s family and friends were just as supportive.

“My family helped me with it and they all signed up,” Anderson said. “And some of my friends from student council wanted to help me.”

Laura Anderson said the process of organizing the drive was easy.

“The American Red Cross (sets out plans) really well. It’s a step by step process,” she said. “Tyler was able to pull things off the website. He created a drive and then we just launched things through the school after that.”

“We’ve always volunteered as a family, so its pretty cool to see the next generation ... starting to volunteer on their own and realizing they can do big things,” Laura Anderson said.

For more information on blood donations, visit Redcross.org.

