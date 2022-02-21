Bristol School Board approves pay raises for teachers

BRISTOL -- The Bristol School Board has approved a new, simplified salary schedule that includes an increase in base pay.

The board voted last week to approve the new salary schedule after hearing from a report in open session that Bristol compensation was low compared to other districts in southeastern Wisconsin.

District Administrator Jack Musha said he was expecting the approval at a future meeting, but the board decided it was crucial to act on it.

“It was nice for the board to see it as a priority,” Musha said, adding pay will be retroactive to Sept. 1, 2021.

Under the new wage scale, base pay will increase from $43,000 to $46,000. A $1,350 per year step increase and a top salary of $85,750 are also part of the new schedule.

Business Manager Susan Jarvis recommended the increases in an effort to retain staff.

“We do have a really good compensation package, with our benefits. It’s a very rich package,” Jarvis told the board Wednesday. “But, our pay is on the low side. We have one of the lowest investments in our staff and students in the state of Wisconsin, which is not necessarily a good place to be. I know it’s fiscally conservative, I get that. I’m the business manager, I don’t really want you to spend money. But, it says something about our district as a whole.”

Musha said retention has been an issue.

“We’ve had too much turnover in this district in the last five or six years,” Musha said. “Staff is looking for stability. They’re looking for leadership. They’re looking for fair compensation, and from my standpoint as a district leader I’d like to provide that.”

Salary changes

Jarvis said the previous salary schedule also made it nearly impossible for anyone to reach the top of the scale regardless of how many years they serve the district. She said in some districts it is possible to reach the top in just 10 years. Based on the study average, Jarvis recommended a schedule under which top of scale is reached in 26 years.

Some teacher salary schedules include increases based on advanced degrees coupled with years of service. In speaking with members of the Compensation Committee, Jarvis said it was simplified in the proposed schedule.

In researching the increase given per year, Jarvis found some districts were giving increases as high as $3,000 per year. She said she believes $1,350 is a competitive figure.

About incentives

School Board members said they would also like to see some proposed incentives. Musha said discussion about incentives will take place when the handbook is reviewed as that is not part of a salary schedule.

Some ideas include paying teachers for unused sick days. As it is, they can bank up to 65 days, after that they must use them or lose them annually.

She said the district could consider allowing teachers to trade in five unused sick days per year for $100 per day or the sub rate at the time.

Board members were also interested in hearing more about giving stipends to teachers who earn national accreditation or who have specialized degrees, such as for reading intervention.

