Bristol School Board field narrowed in Tuesday primary

Bristol School voters Tuesday narrowed the field of School Board candidates to four in advance of the April 5 general election.

Candidates Tina Elfering, Stephen Grimm, Danielle Whitaker and Lauren Zimmer advanced to the spring ballot, which will also include a $22.3 million school building referendum for the district.

The two board members elected in April will serve three-year terms, the annual pay for which is $2,000 annually.

According to unofficial results, Elfering was the top vote-getter Tuesday with 430 votes, Grimm secured 269, Whitaker netted 212 and Zimmer collected 130. Candidate JoDee Hale-Schmid fell short of the April ballot with 114 votes.

Elfering, a loan partner for Bank Five Nine, is a lifelong resident of Bristol who said she “would love to focus on our children,” to ensure students have up-to-date curriculum and engaging middle-school electives, and to create a better working environment for staff.

She thanked electors for their support and said she would be happy to serve alongside any of the candidates.

“We had a (public) zoom meeting a couple of nights ago and I think everyone did amazing,” Elfering said. “I think every single one of us would do good for the school.”

Grimm said he would bring his experience managing budgets in excess of $75 million to the board. If elected, Grimm said he would focus on “financial responsibility, curriculum (including electives and STEM), technology and the support of teachers, staff and administration.”

Whitaker, the director of talent acquisition and corporate development for a largescale construction firm, said during her campaign she would work to “foster a collaborative and healthy culture within our school, and community at large, while keeping sight of the humanity of every person.” She said her experience in human resources and mental health could also be an asset to the board and the administration.

Zimmer, who has small-business experience, said she would like to help create a “safe and cohesive environment, where our children receive a high quality education, our staff are supported and given the proper tools to do so, all while we continue to listen to parents’ and community members’ input.”

