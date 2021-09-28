Bristol School Board reinstates masks; district reports 22 active COVID cases

BRISTOL — Faced with a rapid uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, officials in the Bristol School District have opted to reverse course and resume a mask mandate for at least the next four weeks.

The Bristol School Board held a special meeting Monday to review the district’s pandemic-related mitigation measures and agreed, on a narrow 3-2 vote, to make several changes to the plan that was put in place at the beginning of the month.

District Administrator Jack Musha, who made the recommendation to require masks, said Bristol has recorded a total of 51 positive cases among staff and students since Sept. 1. As of Monday night’s meeting, the district had 22 active cases.

“To me, it is a bit staggering,” Musha said of the statistics. “I think we have some room to improve. I think we have to get in front of it, instead of being reactionary.”

From his vantage point, Musha said his overarching desire is to keep Bristol open so the district does not have to revert to virtual learning.

“Let me be honest, I don’t like these meetings. We’ve talked about this ad nauseam,” Musha said. “But when you’re getting calls from the (Kenosha County) Health Department, I think it’s time to try something different.”