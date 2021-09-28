Bristol School Board reinstates masks; district reports 22 active COVID cases

BRISTOL — Faced with a rapid uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, officials in the Bristol School District have opted to reverse course and resume a mask mandate for at least the next four weeks.
The Bristol School Board held a special meeting Monday to review the district’s pandemic-related mitigation measures and agreed, on a narrow 3-2 vote, to make several changes to the plan that was put in place at the beginning of the month.
District Administrator Jack Musha, who made the recommendation to require masks, said Bristol has recorded a total of 51 positive cases among staff and students since Sept. 1. As of Monday night’s meeting, the district had 22 active cases.
“To me, it is a bit staggering,” Musha said of the statistics. “I think we have some room to improve. I think we have to get in front of it, instead of being reactionary.”
From his vantage point, Musha said his overarching desire is to keep Bristol open so the district does not have to revert to virtual learning.
“Let me be honest, I don’t like these meetings. We’ve talked about this ad nauseam,” Musha said. “But when you’re getting calls from the (Kenosha County) Health Department, I think it’s time to try something different.”
For now, the district’s plan is to have a mask mandate in place, effective immediately, through Friday, Oct. 22. The board is slated to review case numbers at its regular October meeting, in advance of the sunset date, and decide whether to lift the requirement.
The School Board, much like the community, has been sharply divided on the issue.
Board members Stephanie Butenhoff, Susan Kratowicz and Michael Saad voted in favor of the mask mandate, while board President Adam Scheele and board member Corie Bies voted against it.
“I tossed and turned a bit on this issue,” Scheele said. “But I am for personal choice and will continue to support it.”
In particular, Scheele said he is concerned the mask mandate could stretch through the remainder of the school year because the board’s motion did not have a clear benchmark on the metric that ultimately would lead to a lifting of the requirement.
Saad maintained a different perspective, pointing to the rapid rise in positive cases in recent weeks.
“We’re out of control, and we’ve got to do something about this,” Saad said. “Right now, I think we need to take more difficult measures.”
Parent opinion also mixed
Parents who spoke to the board at Monday’s meeting offered a similar mix of comments on both sides of the argument. Five of the speakers implored the board to maintain a mask-optional approach, while three others asked for stricter mitigation measures, including a mask requirement.
“This is not about politics,” parent Linda Mizwicki said. “It’s about effective measures.”
Parent Trent Smith said he believed the mask-optional stance was the best middle ground so residents on either side of the issue could do as they felt most comfortable.
“You can do whatever you want,” Smith said of the optional approach. “Everyone gets to choose.”