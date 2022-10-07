Bristol School electors approve 2022-23 budget at annual meeting with tax levy raise for referendum-authorized projects

BRISTOL — Bristol residents and members of the Bristol School Board approved a 2022-23 budget and $5,026,512 tax levy at the district’s annual meeting Wednesday night.
The levy is a 10.85% increase from the $4,534,822 levied last year due to the debt accrued from the building referendum approved in April.
The general operations fund levy, which is $3,255,699, is down $373,273 from last year’s general operations levy of $3,628,972.
The referendum debt levy is $1,720,000, which is up from last year’s amount of $855,500.
The referendum covered updates to facilities, including updating and increasing security cameras, renovations to the kitchen and cafeteria, HVAC and plumbing and more.
The mill rate is estimated to be $4.72 for 2022-23, which is down from $4.84 during 2021-22.
The district’s total property value in the 2022-23 budget is $1,064,698,400, which was higher than originally estimated.
“We had a conservative rate of what we thought was 7 or 8 percent for home value increase (but), come to find out we were closer to 13 or 14 percent,” said District Administrator Jack Musha. “And then, with a TID district closing — (for) ULINE, Haribo and some of those areas over there — that tax valuation has come into our district in the means of $250 million plus.”
Because of the Tax Incremental District closing in the area, it’s, “partially, why that burden falls off the residential tax payer,” Musha said.
The state sets the revenue limits for how much a district can levy.
The approved tax levy from the meeting has yet to be adopted by the School Board, as the amount of state funding granted the district will not be disclosed until Oct. 15. The budget will not be final until it is adopted at the next board meeting.
Taylor Weinstock, a special education teacher, emcees on live video as vehicles pass during a Career Day vehicle parade at Bristol School on May 28. The school hosted the event as part of their Academic and Career Planning education. Nearly 25 area businesses and professionals drove around the school in parade fashion. The participants were asked to submit details about their jobs and what a typical day looks like in their respective fields. The information was presented to the students on the Bristol School Career Day Google site where students and staff could visit through the month. The event was live-streamed by the school where every student was able to watch in real time.
