Bristol School electors approve 2022-23 budget at annual meeting with tax levy raise for referendum-authorized projects

BRISTOL ANNUAL MEETING 2022

School board members and residents of the Bristol school district listen to a budget presentation from Business Manager Susan Jarvis at the Bristol School District annual meeting Wednesday night.

 Jillian Craig

BRISTOL — Bristol residents and members of the Bristol School Board approved a 2022-23 budget and $5,026,512 tax levy at the district’s annual meeting Wednesday night.

The levy is a 10.85% increase from the $4,534,822 levied last year due to the debt accrued from the building referendum approved in April.

The general operations fund levy, which is $3,255,699, is down $373,273 from last year’s general operations levy of $3,628,972.

The referendum debt levy is $1,720,000, which is up from last year’s amount of $855,500.

The referendum covered updates to facilities, including updating and increasing security cameras, renovations to the kitchen and cafeteria, HVAC and plumbing and more.

The mill rate is estimated to be $4.72 for 2022-23, which is down from $4.84 during 2021-22.

The district’s total property value in the 2022-23 budget is $1,064,698,400, which was higher than originally estimated.

“We had a conservative rate of what we thought was 7 or 8 percent for home value increase (but), come to find out we were closer to 13 or 14 percent,” said District Administrator Jack Musha. “And then, with a TID district closing — (for) ULINE, Haribo and some of those areas over there — that tax valuation has come into our district in the means of $250 million plus.”

Because of the Tax Incremental District closing in the area, it’s, “partially, why that burden falls off the residential tax payer,” Musha said.

The state sets the revenue limits for how much a district can levy.

The approved tax levy from the meeting has yet to be adopted by the School Board, as the amount of state funding granted the district will not be disclosed until Oct. 15. The budget will not be final until it is adopted at the next board meeting.

