Bristol School names two finalists for administrator position

He previously served as dean of students at Waterford Union High School from 2017 to 2020, dean of students at Frank Elementary School in Kenosha in 2017, as an instructional coach for the Blended Learning Academy at Reuther High School in Kenosha, and as a physical education and health teacher.

Bristol School is one of three schools west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County that will have a new top official going into the 2021-22 school year. Randall School and Wilmot Union High School also recently hired new administrators.

It’s the second time since 2019 that the Bristol district will select a new administrator. Milz, who had planned to retire as administrator of Salem School at the end of the 2019-20 school year, was hired to replace Michael Juech, who resigned in July 2019.

Milz said he delayed his retirement to return to Bristol School, where he served as principal for 14 years from 1990 to 2004. Milz served as district administrator for Salem School from 2004 to 2019. His administrative career started at Randall School, where he served as principal for one year.

