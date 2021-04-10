Bristol School names two finalists for administrator position

BRISTOL -- The Bristol Board of Education has named two finalists in its search for a replacement for Administrator Dave Milz, who has announced his retirement.
The board completed its final round of interviews Thursday night with the finalists, Soren Gajewski, the deputy chief of schools with the Racine Unified School District, and Jack Musha, presently the associate principal at Bristol School.
According to a timeline set by the board, it plans to make its selection Monday after which it will negotiate a contract. The new administrator will begin July 1.
Gajewski and Musha were chosen from an initial field of 20 candidates for the administrative post.
Gajewski, of Sturtevant, holds a superintendent-education specialist license earned at Cardinal Stritch University in 2018; a principal/director of instruction license earned at Cardinal Stritch in 2005; and has bachelor's and a master's degrees in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
He previously served as principal at Mitchell School and Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, and served as an adjunct instructor at Racine Unified.
Musha, of Salem, holds director of instruction and principal provisional licenses, a bachelor's degree from Carthage College and a master of education degree from National Louis University.
He previously served as dean of students at Waterford Union High School from 2017 to 2020, dean of students at Frank Elementary School in Kenosha in 2017, as an instructional coach for the Blended Learning Academy at Reuther High School in Kenosha, and as a physical education and health teacher.
Bristol School is one of three schools west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County that will have a new top official going into the 2021-22 school year. Randall School and Wilmot Union High School also recently hired new administrators.
It’s the second time since 2019 that the Bristol district will select a new administrator. Milz, who had planned to retire as administrator of Salem School at the end of the 2019-20 school year, was hired to replace Michael Juech, who resigned in July 2019.
Milz said he delayed his retirement to return to Bristol School, where he served as principal for 14 years from 1990 to 2004. Milz served as district administrator for Salem School from 2004 to 2019. His administrative career started at Randall School, where he served as principal for one year.