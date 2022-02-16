Bristol School: no water tower on district land

BRISTOL — A new water tower will not be located on Bristol School property.

The Bristol School Board voted unanimously Wednesday against the sale, donation or lease of district land for a new village water tower.

The vote came after additional information came to light at a Village Board meeting Monday about the project and its cost.

Residents spoke at both the village and school meetings against the water tower being located on school property.

“Nobody wants it at that location,” said resident Scott Blasi. “This is an industrial project. It is an industrial structure. It does not and should not be in the middle of our community. It should be in the Industrial Park.”

The village is proposing to construct a new 500,000-gallon water tower within Utility District 1, which serves the area that includes Bristol School, the industrial park east of Highway 45 and Village Hall. Both the school property and the Industrial Park were identified as potential locations.

The Department of Natural Resources has also mandated the existing 100,000 gallon water tower be repaired by the end of 2022.

Administrator Jack Musha said it was unfair that the village sprung this on the district in January — the same month the district was finalizing its $22.5 million facility referendum resolution — and expected an answer by February.

“It sounds like the village has been talking about this for 20 years,” Musha said. “This was brought to my attention in January.”

Musha said residents of Chaucer Woods and Bristol Woods, who would be able to see the tower if it were located on school property, were equally blindsided.

“I feel like it’s tearing our community apart in a way that I wasn’t expecting and to be quite honest, I question the timing of why it’s being brought forward right now,” Musha said.

School board members said they feel they were initially led to believe there could be a cost savings to the district if the water tower were to be located on school land.

“We’ve gotten a lot of misinformation,” said board member Stephanie Butenhoff. “There’s deceptive information out there being sent to the public. This isn’t our issue. We are stewards of the district. We need see what makes the most financial sense for the district and at most, it evens out. We’re not really gaining anything here.”

Village Board trustee Carolyn Owen also spoke in opposition of putting the water tower on school property during the citizen comment portion of the meeting.

“At this point I would like to publicly say that I am not in support of putting that water tower on the school property,” Owens said. “This is not the place to put it.”

Board member Michael Saad made a motion to prohibit the district from selling, leasing or donating school land to be used as a location for a water tower.

“This has been tossed onto the school district and this just simply isn’t fair and, frankly, I’m ready to make a decision,” Saad said. “I’m completely against the water tower on the Bristol School property. This is ridiculous.”

The school site was identified as the preferred site in a report prepared by Ben Wood, a principal engineer with Strand Associates, Inc. According to Wood, the cost to put a $500,000-gallon water tower on the school site would be about $3.6 million.

The cost to put the tower at the industrial park would be roughly $4.7 million, Wood said.

Water rates for residents in the utility district are estimated to triple. The average residential bill in the district is currently $36 per quarter. Wood said the rate for an average resident will increase to $93.60 per quarter if the second tower is located at the industrial park.

According to the report, the addition of a 500,000-gallon water tower is needed to satisfy fire protection guidelines.

The Insurance Service Office (ISO), which provides an ISO safety rating which insurance providers base their rates on, has indicated hydrants that can supply 3,500-gallons-per-minute for 3 hours are needed in the village. The hydrants near the school currently can only supply 1,900-gallons-per-minute for 1.3 hours.

The ISO specifically identified 3 sites that require the higher supply output capability – Bristol School, the Industrial Park and the Kenosha County Center.

