Bristol School paying teachers out sick, waiting for COVID-19 test results

BRISTOL — Bristol School is the only district west of I-94 that is paying staff up to 10 days of wages if they are out ill and awaiting COVID-19 test results. It is a policy that is getting costly, said District Administrator Jack Musha.

Musha gave an update at a recent School Board meeting on the use of the benefit, put in place by the Board prior to the start of the year.

From the start of school through Dec. 16, Musha said the district covered 40 days of pay, or 311 hours.

“In September, October and November, we hardly had any cases,” Musha said. “It was very sustainable at that point.”

However, since Dec. 16, that number has tripled, he said. In less than 20 days, the district paid out 17 days of administrative sick leave, 50½ days of aid sick leave, three days of custodial leave, seven days of food service leave and 43 days of leave for teachers who were out ill. The total cost was not immediately available.

“That is 857 hours of pay that the district has covered for our employees,” Musha said. “It’s a great benefit and I think if we’re asking people to isolate from the building or not be here, I do feel like we have some responsibility for that. It’s becoming very cost ineffective at this point.”

To look at it another way, 63% staff absences in the first two weeks following winter break were paid for by the district regardless if the staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Board member Corie Bies asked what other districts are doing. Musha said other districts are covering the days if a staff member gets a positive test.

The waiting game

Musha said part of the issue is that test results have been delayed.

“Test results are very hard to come by,” Musha said. “So, right now, if a district employee is experiencing symptoms they are able to seek a test result and until that test result is back, the district will cover their pay.

Musha suggested board members take a look at the benefit policy to determine if a change is needed. He said some staff members have not used any of the 10-day benefit and several have used them all.

“We went above and beyond and I think it's great,” Musha said, adding it was something he recommended. “No other district is offering full coverage.”

No action was taken as the discussion was part of the “administrator’s report” item on the meeting agenda.

