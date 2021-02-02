Bristol School seeks new administrator; David Milz to retire

BRISTOL — The search for a new administrator for Bristol School began Tuesday after David Milz recently announced he would retire from the position in June.
The Board of Education met to discuss the process, which it plans to handle in house. It’s the second time since 2019 that the district will select a new administrator. Milz, who had planned to retire as administrator of Salem School at the end of the 2019-20 school year, was hired to replace Michael Juech, who resigned in July 2019.
Milz said he delayed his retirement to return to Bristol School, where he served as principal for 14 years from 1990 to 2004. He said Bristol School holds a special place in his heart, and he wanted to help while it was experiencing some administrative turnover.
“Bristol School and the Bristol Community hold a special place in my heart,” Milz wrote in a letter to the school community. “My children were raised here in Bristol and attended Bristol School. I’m forever grateful for the quality education they received, which provided them a solid foundation to achieve future success. I’ll always remember the deep connections forged between the school and the community during their time as students.”
The district made an offer to extend Milz’s contract. However, he said he will retire after 307 years in education when the current contract expires June 30.
“I feel we are pointed in the right direction,” Milz said. “I will have nothing but fond memories of Bristol School.”
Milz served as district administrator for Salem School from 2004 to 2019. His administrative career started at Randall School, where he served as principal for one year.
“Thirty-seven years in education may seem like a long time to some, but the years go by quickly when you enjoy what you do,” Milz wrote.