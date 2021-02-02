Bristol School seeks new administrator; Milz to retire

BRISTOL — The search for a new administrator for Bristol School began Tuesday after David Milz recently announced he would retire from the position in June.

The Board of Education met to discuss the process, which it plans to handle in house. It's the second time since 2019 that the district will select a new administrator. Milz, who had planned to retire as administrator of Salem School at the end of the 2019-20 school year, was hired to replace Michael Juech, who resigned in July 2019.

Milz said he delayed his retirement to return to Bristol School, where he served as principal for 14 years from 1990 to 2004. He said Bristol School holds a special place in his heart, and he wanted to help while it was experiencing some administrative turnover.

“Bristol School and the Bristol Community hold a special place in my heart,” Milz wrote in a letter to the school community. “My children were raised here in Bristol and attended Bristol School. I'm forever grateful for the quality education they received, which provided them a solid foundation to achieve future success. I'll always remember the deep connections forged between the school and the community during their time as students.”