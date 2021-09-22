 Skip to main content
Bristol School sixth grade to switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreak
Bristol School

Bristol School sixth grade to switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

BRISTOL — Bristol School sixth-grade students are to switch to virtual learning Thursday as a result of 15 active COVID-19 positive cases in that grade as of Tuesday, district officials announced. The planned date to return the students to in-person learning is Monday, Oct. 4.

On Wednesday, the sixth-graders were confined to their homerooms throughout the day, including lunch and recess, but were able to ride the school bus.

Neither the administrator nor the principal were available for comment Wednesday and were reportedly not at the school.

According to a letter posted on the school’s website, the self-contained homeroom day provided “the opportunity to limit the 6th grade COVID-19 spread to the rest of the building,” gave students time to gather school materials, allowed teachers the ability to verify students can access their corresponding Google Classrooms and hare virtual learning schedules and expectations with students.

“These steps apply only to 6th grade students at this time, all 4K-5 and 7-8 grade students will continue in-person learning,” the letter posted on the school district website reads. “Our goal is to continue offering in-person instruction to as many students as possible while maintaining a healthy and safe learning environment for all individuals in the building.”

The letter stated further information was to be made available to parents Wednesday, including details about: virtual learning schedules; non-school-hour activities; tech support for school issued devices; school-day meals; and attendance and participation expectations.

The school phone system was down Wednesday, which reportedly complicated the ability of some parents to communicate with school staff.

Some parents of children in other grades expressed concern via social media Wednesday that siblings of sixth-graders should be required to quarantine.

The district is asking parents to keep any child who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms home and to notify the school nurse.

