Bristol School sixth grade to switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

BRISTOL — Bristol School sixth-grade students are to switch to virtual learning Thursday as a result of 15 active COVID-19 positive cases in that grade as of Tuesday, district officials announced. The planned date to return the students to in-person learning is Monday, Oct. 4.

On Wednesday, the sixth-graders were confined to their homerooms throughout the day, including lunch and recess, but were able to ride the school bus.

Neither the administrator nor the principal were available for comment Wednesday and were reportedly not at the school.

According to a letter posted on the school’s website, the self-contained homeroom day provided “the opportunity to limit the 6th grade COVID-19 spread to the rest of the building,” gave students time to gather school materials, allowed teachers the ability to verify students can access their corresponding Google Classrooms and hare virtual learning schedules and expectations with students.

“These steps apply only to 6th grade students at this time, all 4K-5 and 7-8 grade students will continue in-person learning,” the letter posted on the school district website reads. “Our goal is to continue offering in-person instruction to as many students as possible while maintaining a healthy and safe learning environment for all individuals in the building.”