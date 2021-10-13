Bristol School tax levy set to decrease by 11.8%

BRISTOL — Electors recently approved an 11.8% decrease in the Bristol School tax levy.

The levy, or amount needed from local taxpayers to operate the district, is set to decrease $607,884, from $5,134,544 last year to $4,526,660 in support of the 2021-22 school year.

Of the total levy, $3,620,810 will be used to support general day-to-day expenses of operating the school, such as curriculum, instruction, staffing and general building expenses. Another $855,500 will cover referendum debt and $50,350 will go to non-referendum debt.

The corresponding mill rate is estimated to be $4.88 per $1,000 of equalized value. This puts the Bristol School portion of a tax bill on a $200,000 property at $976. Administrator Jack Musha said the rate decreased due to non-referendum debt dropping off the books and an increase in property value.

“Overall, the district is doing very well,” Musha said. “At the beginning of 2020-21, there was an anticipated deficit to the budget of $210,000. Bristol actually added to the fund balance $388,675. This was due to the utilization of grant funding and cutting staff.”