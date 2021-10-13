Bristol School tax levy set to decrease by 11.8%

BRISTOL — Electors recently approved an 11.8% decrease in the Bristol School tax levy.
The levy, or amount needed from local taxpayers to operate the district, is set to decrease $607,884, from $5,134,544 last year to $4,526,660 in support of the 2021-22 school year.
Of the total levy, $3,620,810 will be used to support general day-to-day expenses of operating the school, such as curriculum, instruction, staffing and general building expenses. Another $855,500 will cover referendum debt and $50,350 will go to non-referendum debt.
The corresponding mill rate is estimated to be $4.88 per $1,000 of equalized value. This puts the Bristol School portion of a tax bill on a $200,000 property at $976. Administrator Jack Musha said the rate decreased due to non-referendum debt dropping off the books and an increase in property value.
“Overall, the district is doing very well,” Musha said. “At the beginning of 2020-21, there was an anticipated deficit to the budget of $210,000. Bristol actually added to the fund balance $388,675. This was due to the utilization of grant funding and cutting staff.”
The district will use $271,872 of the fund balance this year to balance the budget. Even so, Musha said the district will have a healthy fund balance (26.6% of operating costs) to help avoid short-term borrowing and maintain a good credit rating.
General fund expenditures are budgeted to increase $1,228,942, or 14.2%, from $8,666,836 to $9,895,778. This reflects the use of additional federal grant funds.
State aid to the district is estimated to decrease $36,350, from $3,859,351 to $3,823,001.
“With the assistance of the (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund), the district added staff to assist in sanitizing the building and to address learning loss and the social/emotional well-being of the students,” Musha said.
New staffing includes part-time custodial, part-time food services, full-time and part-time instructional assistants, a behavioral specialist, a math interventionist and two middle school teachers.
“We hope to be able to maintain those positions once the ESSER funding runs out,” Musha said.
Musha added that the capital improvement loan allowed the district to upgrade technology, improve the infrastructure, replace a portion of the roof, repair and maintain some of the parking lot, provide one-to-one devices to the students in order to facilitate distance learning, upgrade staff computers, maintain and repair boilers and purchase a new phone system.
The district also purchased a new refrigerator/freezer in order to help store USDA Summer Seamless Option meals to distribute to all students.
