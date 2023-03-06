BRISTOL — The Bristol School District will hold the first of two planned ballot referendum informational sessions for the public this week.

The district invites the public to attend “Ballot Question 2023 Informational Nights” on Wednesday, March 8, and on Wednesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. in the school library,.

The sessions will revolve around answering the public’s questions following the Bristol School Board’s decision in January to place a referendum question on the April 4 ballot.

Voters are being asked whether the school district can exceed the state revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 per year for three years beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2025-2026 school year. The funds will be for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses to sustain and maintain current operational and maintenance practices.

During the two information sessions, school leaders will share information on the Wisconsin school mandated requirements and revenue limits, as well as comparisons related to the mill rate, tax levy and inflation for the district.

According to the district, the referendum would allow the district to continue to provide current programs and maintain a healthy, safe school environment without an excessive financial burden on the community. Without the referendum, the district would have to consider reducing staff positions, course offerings, athletic and activity opportunities, technology, building maintenance expenditures and curriculum.

The School Board indicates that with the referendum it would be able to maintain current mill rate of $4.70.

For more information on the referendum and the informational meetings, visit www.bristol.k12.wi.us/district/ballot-question-2023.cfm