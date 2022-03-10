Bristol School to host public tour Saturday of school ahead of facility referendum April 5

Bristol School will host free public tours Saturday, one of two dates they are planned this month to present referendum facts, answer questions and give community members an opportunity to see the school.

Tours will be held today from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and Thursday March 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. They will include a presentation, a self-guided tour and an opportunity to have questions answered.

Bristol’s K-8 school was originally built in 1968.

The district has shared two informational videos. One illustrates the building history while the newest video release highlights the school’s overdue maintenance and energy savings needs.

If approved by the voters on April 5, the referendum is targeted at Bristol School District’s facility needs, including: safety, security and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements; overdue maintenance and energy savings improvements; student space renovations; and parking, traffic and outdoor safety.

The cost of the proposed referendum is $22.3 million. This is approximately $30 annually or $2.50 per month on $100,000 of property value. This cost could be lower based on future school levy rates decreasing, school officials said.

The district’s tax mill rate has gone down by 40% since the 2012-13 school year, and if approved the increase is projected to remain less than the 2020-21 tax mill rate.

To learn more about the upcoming referendum, visit bristol.referendumfacts.org or attend one of the tours.

For more information, contact Alejandra Medina, director of district communication and employee engagement, at medina.ale@bristol.k12.wi.us, phone 262-857-2334 ext 1202.

