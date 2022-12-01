Bristol to celebrate with holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony Saturday

BRISTOL – The third annual Light Parade and Tree Lighting will be held Saturday in the village.

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. along a route that begins at 81st Street, just east of the Bristol Dog Park. The parade will travel west for a bit before turning south onto 199th Avenue, with a jog east on 83rd Street before continuing south onto 198th Avenue and ending at Hansen Park, 19806 86th Place.

Santa is expected to make a special appearance, according to Growing with Bristol, the non-profit group organizing the special event.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at Hansen Park immediately after the parade. The event features a performance by The Midwest Dance Center, an ugly sweater contest and fireworks.

Organizers encourage bringing letters to Santa to place inside the “magic mailbox.” Remember to include a return address.

In addition, free hot chocolate will be served (while supplies last) and 911 Tacos will serve food for purchase at the park.

For information contact growingwithbristol@gmail.com