 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bristol to celebrate with holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony Saturday

Bristol Holiday Light Parade Route.jpeg

BRISTOL – The third annual Light Parade and Tree Lighting will be held Saturday in the village.

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. along a route that begins at 81st Street, just east of the Bristol Dog Park. The parade will travel west for a bit before turning south onto 199th Avenue, with a jog east on 83rd Street before continuing south onto 198th Avenue and ending at Hansen Park, 19806 86th Place.

Santa is expected to make a special appearance, according to Growing with Bristol, the non-profit group organizing the special event.

Students graduate from Brazil’s School of Santa Claus ahead of the Christmas season.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at Hansen Park immediately after the parade. The event features a performance by The Midwest Dance Center, an ugly sweater contest and fireworks.

Organizers encourage bringing letters to Santa to place inside the “magic mailbox.” Remember to include a return address.

People are also reading…

In addition, free hot chocolate will be served (while supplies last) and 911 Tacos will serve food for purchase at the park.

For information contact growingwithbristol@gmail.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Man returns engagement ring found on Florida beach after Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert