Bristol to celebrate with holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony Saturday

BRISTOL – The third annual Light Parade and Tree Lighting will be held Saturday in the village.
The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. along a route that begins at 81st Street, just east of the Bristol Dog Park. The parade will travel west for a bit before turning south onto 199th Avenue, with a jog east on 83rd Street before continuing south onto 198th Avenue and ending at Hansen Park, 19806 86th Place.
Santa is expected to make a special appearance, according to Growing with Bristol, the non-profit group organizing the special event.
Students graduate from Brazil’s School of Santa Claus ahead of the Christmas season.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place at Hansen Park immediately after the parade. The event features a performance by The Midwest Dance Center, an ugly sweater contest and fireworks.
Organizers encourage bringing letters to Santa to place inside the “magic mailbox.” Remember to include a return address.
In addition, free hot chocolate will be served (while supplies last) and 911 Tacos will serve food for purchase at the park.
IN PHOTOS: Check out the images as thousands attend Kenosha's Lightin' Up celebration Downtown
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Patrons turn to view the lit Christmas tree during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
President of the City Council Rocco LaMacchia, left, Santa Claus, center, and Mrs. Claus reach to light the city's Christmas tree during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen sings with children on the stage during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Santa Claus makes his way to the stage at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday. Thousands of area residents descended upon Downtown Kenosha to witness the lighting of the city's 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and enjoy the high-energy holiday festivities during the annual elebration Friday evening.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
A group gathers to light the Christmas tree in Friendship Park during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Dan Cunegin sells holiday toys during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday,.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen sings during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Remy LeRoy, 7, left, and her brother Kellen, 3, right, talk with Santa at the Rhode Center for the Arts during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday evening.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Those Funny Little People entertain the crowd during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
One of the members of Those Funny Little People, left, says hello to Hazel Beutner, 1, and her mom, Ariel, during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Lightin’ Up Celebration
Josiah Gibson, 2, and his grandmother, Kimberly Dill, sing and dance along to the Harmonix during the Lightin’ Up celebration Downtown on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.