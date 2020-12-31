Bristol woman a COVID-19 'long-hauler'

Some steps forward

But, her fingernails and toenails, which fell out, have grown back, as has much of her hair.

“I’m lucky to be here. They gave me a 10 percent chance of surviving and here I am,” Vernezze said. “I can walk again, I can talk again, and I can hold my grandkids.”

She used two weeks of personal time off, two weeks of COVID-19 Family Medical Leave and her short-term disability expired July 2 — but she was still not well enough to work.

Vernezze said her doctor cleared her to start work again Dec. 21, two hours per day, and will be back to hour days Monday. On Tuesday she was cleared to drive again.

Her treatment will continue into 2021 as doctors keep a close tab on her heart rate and will reassess her kidney function in February to determine if another kidney biopsy is needed.

Thankful for support; vows not to give up