Bristol woman a COVID-19 'long-hauler'

Michelle Vernezze, 43, of Bristol, is, by statistical definition, among the 87.4 percent of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin who have recovered.
It’s been nearly 8 months since her May 2 diagnosis and six months since her husband Ron brought her home from the rehabilitation hospital.
“I got out a few days early because it was Ron’s birthday and I wanted to be home for it,” Vernezze, a nurse, recalled. “I fall into that recovered category, but I feel far from recovered. Every day is a struggle. I just want to be me again.”
During the 23 days she spent in the ICU, the virus attacked her body in multiple ways. She suffered from sepsis, lymph edema, kidney failure, cytokine storm, cardiomyopathy and a pelvic infection, to name some of the complications. She was put on a ventilator and needed dialysis.
And, that was just the beginning. Vernezze is a COVID-19 “long hauler.”
“It’s been a roller coaster,” she said, overcome with emotion and unable to hold back her tears. “(Long-haulers) are not sick for a week and over it. These symptoms should have gone away. There is no medical reason for the symptoms we are having.”
Still experiencing |host of symptoms
She has tested negative for COVID-19 five times — each time before a procedure ordered by her doctor’s, such as a kidney biopsy. But, she is still experiencing symptoms from head to toe.
“I still have the brain fog, memory loss and trouble finding words,” she said, adding she is grateful for the good days. “I’m slower to respond to things. I can read a sentence and I know what it says, but it doesn’t click, so I have to reread it. Sometimes I choose the wrong word when I’m speaking. I still have headaches every single day. I have blurred vision and they don’t know why.”
With a hoarse voice she described how even the smallest tasks are still difficult as her heart rate is not normal and her blood pressure is low.
“I get chest pains, have heart palpitations and I get a burning sensation in the upper section of my lungs,” she explains.
The air pockets that have formed on the sides of her torso make her skin feel like “bubble wrap.”
“There is no medical reason I have that,” she said.
Things still smell and taste different. She still gets stomach pains and suffers from nausea.
“I might be able to tolerate tea today, but tomorrow I may only be able to tolerate water,” she said. “I still get mouth pain, teeth pain, and the roof of my mouth gets raw.”
She also still has tremors -– though they no longer full-body tremors.
“I’m still in stage four renal failure,” she said.
Some steps forward
But, her fingernails and toenails, which fell out, have grown back, as has much of her hair.
“I’m lucky to be here. They gave me a 10 percent chance of surviving and here I am,” Vernezze said. “I can walk again, I can talk again, and I can hold my grandkids.”
She used two weeks of personal time off, two weeks of COVID-19 Family Medical Leave and her short-term disability expired July 2 — but she was still not well enough to work.
Vernezze said her doctor cleared her to start work again Dec. 21, two hours per day, and will be back to hour days Monday. On Tuesday she was cleared to drive again.
Her treatment will continue into 2021 as doctors keep a close tab on her heart rate and will reassess her kidney function in February to determine if another kidney biopsy is needed.
Thankful for support; vows not to give up
Vernezze said her illness impacted her whole family and is thankful for the support they received while she was in the hospital. Her husband Ron lost his job when she got home because she needed 24-hour care. They are thankful for a $1,000 donation from the Kiwanis they used to pay bills in November bills, and for a $600 donation from a church in Texas they had never even heard of.
Vernezze said she also finds support through a variety of “long-hauler” Covid-19 support groups, including Survivor Corps, which has 124,000 members.
“Seeing other people’s success stories is really inspiring,” she said. “There is one gentlemen who had a similar depth of illness as me who is now running three miles per day. I’m not going to give up.”
She said the group provides a forum for people to connect with others who have similar symptoms and keeps members informed and is sharing the information with the health community.
“They have done a tremendous job getting information out there about us,” Vernezze said. “What I want people to know the most is that we can’t control what’s happening to us. Today might be a bad day, but tomorrow will be better.”