Bristol Woods Trail Run is Nov. 6
BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park) is hosts its annual Bristol Woods Trail Run on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The 5K trail run or two-mile hike starts at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.

The course takes runners and walkers through the trails of Bristol Woods County Park.

Entry fees are $20 per participant. Proceeds will benefit environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center.

To register or for more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.

