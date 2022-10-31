Bristol Woods Trail Run to be held on Saturday, Nov. 5

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host the annual Bristol Woods Trail Run on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m.
Participants will run a 5k or hike 2 miles over the trails of Bristol Woods County Park. Registration is $20/person and participants receive a race t-shirt and other items as supplies last.
Proceeds from the event go toward educational programming at Pringle Nature Center. Registration is open at https://www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.
IN PHOTOS: Boundless Adventures zipline and aerial park in Bristol Woods Park
