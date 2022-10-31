 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bristol Woods Trail Run to be held on Saturday, Nov. 5

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host the annual Bristol Woods Trail Run on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m.

Participants will run a 5k or hike 2 miles over the  trails of Bristol Woods County Park. Registration is $20/person and participants receive a race t-shirt and other items as supplies last.

The Pringle Nature Center knows there is plenty of diverse life at the Bristol site for residents to see.

Proceeds from the event go toward educational programming at Pringle Nature Center. Registration is open at https://www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.

