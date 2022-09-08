Bristol's Fall Fest is Sept. 16-17

BRISTOL — The "Growing with Bristol" community group is hosting a Fall Fest in Hansen Park Sept. 16-17.
Events take place that Friday and Saturday in the park, 19806 86th Place.
Most activities are free.
The festival is "loaded with fun," organizers said.
Activities include: an outdoor movie, fish boil, Pumpkin Princess pageant, vendor/craft fair, pedal tractor pull, snowshoe baseball, a doughnut eating contest, Candy Bar Bingo, a BBQ Cook-Off, a treasure hunt, scavenger hunt, "Bristol Idol" contest finals -- and fireworks.
The event features a family bicycle ride on Saturday, Sept. 17.
There are two routes: 5 miles or 20 miles.
Both rides start at 7:30 a.m. from Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St. (Recommended parking is at Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St.).
The shorter route is recommended for families. The 20-mile route is aimed at experienced riders "or riders who are looking for the challenge," organizers said.
Registered riders will receive a free water bottle (while supplies last).
Sign up for the free ride at growingwithbristol.com.