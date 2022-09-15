Bristol's Pringle Nature Center hosting Fall Fun Festival

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Bristol, is hosting its annual Fall Fun Festival and World Migratory Bird Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Activities include hay rides, live animal demonstrations, children's crafts, tree climbing, green exhibitors and food trucks.

Admission is free, but food and select activities require tickets, which can be purchased at the event with cash or check.

For more details, go to pringlenc.org/fff for more information.

Also on Saturday, Pringle celebrates the grand opening of the new Nature Playground.

The public is invited to the 11 a.m. grand opening ceremony of this space, which is then open for playing.

This is a free playground built with support from the Kenosha County Parks Department and Pringle's volunteers, donors and sponsors.

The Fall Festival also features a Nature Book Giveaway and Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Hundreds of nature-related children's and adults' books will be available during the festival. Proceeds will benefit environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center.

Children's books are free; adults' books are 50 cents each.

Other events

Also this week at Pringle, the monthly "Nature Story Time" is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

The free programs take place on the third Thursday of each month, featuring a seasonal story and craft.

The programs are for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building.

Admission is free. No registration is required. Visit pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 20, is a Teacher Naturalist Training program from noon to 2 p.m.

"Do you love nature, and want to support the mission of Pringle Nature Center? Join us on Sept. 20 to learn about becoming a teacher naturalist -- volunteers who assist with educational programs at Pringle Nature Center," Pringle officials said.

Lunch will be provided. To take part, RSVP to naturalist@pringlenc.org.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Pringle hosts another Invasive Species Workday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The monthly workdays are on the fourth Saturday of each month, April through October. Volunteers will assist Pringle staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration required; come and leave as you like. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.