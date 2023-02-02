BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting upcoming events, including:

"Giveaway Day," 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4: The public is invited to "pick up gently used materials that may include office equipment and supplies, science and craft materials, nature curriculum items and more." Note: Pringle staffers do NOT want to contacted about the items. Everything is first-come, first-served "and we will not be able to hold items."

Nature Hike from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4: Start the month off right with a nature hike. Nature Hikes are free, staff-guided casual walks in Bristol Woods with a different route and topic each time. This month, join us for "animal tracks." In celebration of Groundhog Day, we'll search for signs of winter animals as we take a slow-paced, 1.2-mile hike over the trails of Bristol Woods. Free and open to all ages. No registration is required.

Valentine's Candlelight Night Hike on Friday, Feb. 10: Treat your valentine to a romantic candlelit hike on the trails of Bristol Woods. Participants will check in at the front of Pringle Nature Center during one of three start times before following the candlelit trail through the woods and ending with hot chocolate in the nature center. This program is self-guided. Pre-registration is required; no walk-ins. The cost is $6 per person (or $4.50 for Pringle members). To register for this event and for more information about upcoming programs, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Rentals available

Items people can borrow or rent at the center include:

GPS Units: Pringle’s GPS units are pre-programmed with the Geocaches located in the park. GPS units can be rented for $5 per person (or free for Pringle members) during open hours. Driver’s license or ID is needed for rental.

Explorer Backpack: These family friendly backpacks provide the tools necessary to facilitate fun exploration of Bristol Woods. Backpacks can be rented for $5 a pack (or free for Pringle members) during open hours. Driver’s license or ID is needed for rental.

Guidebooks and Binoculars: While out on your hike, you can borrow guidebooks and binoculars at no charge. Driver’s license or ID is needed for borrowing.

Snowshoes: Pringle rents snowshoes to use at Bristol Woods Park during select hours. Get a great workout for a low cost. Rentals are $5 per pair (or free for Pringle members). Driver’s license or ID required for rental.

Also, the nature center’s Discovery Cabinet contains 20 different short activities for kids during open hours and is free to use.

Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details on upcoming events and snowshoe rentals.

Bristol Woods County Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to dusk.