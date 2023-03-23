BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting upcoming events, including:
- “Owl Prowl” program with Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25: Wildlife Educator Aimee Sosenko will teach attendees about the work that Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital does and introduce them to some of the hospital’s owl ambassadors, after which PNC staff will lead attendees on a night hike to listen for owls in the woods.
This program will begin with an indoor portion including the presence of live animals and end with an outdoor hike on dark trails.
Please leave pets at home (service animals are allowed). The suggested donation of $5 per person will benefit Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital. All ages are welcome. No registration is required.
- "EGG-stravaganza!" on April 1: Can you help Bunny find all the eggs? Pringle Nature Center is hosting an egg hunt event for children up to age 10, including photos with the bunny and extra nature activities. This is a free program. Note: This program is full. Go to pringlenc.org/events to sign up for the waiting list.
- Nature Hike, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1: No, it's not a joke! The monthly nature hike has been moved to 2 p.m. to accommodate the EGG-stravaganza event. Start your month off with a nature hike and join Pringle staff members for a different hiking trail and theme each month. This is a free event, open to all ages. No registration is required.
- Teacher Naturalist Training from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 4: Do you love nature and enjoy working with kids? Both seasoned and prospective Teacher Naturalist volunteers are invited to join this training program, which includes an overview of Pringle's field trip programs. Refreshments will be served. "If you are at all interested in volunteering with educational programs this year, we would appreciate seeing you there," Pringle staffers said. To sign up, send an email to naturalist@pringlenc.org, "or let us know if you cannot attend but are interested in volunteering."
For more information on upcoming events, go to pringlenc.org/events.