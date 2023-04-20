BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting events, including:

Spring StoryWalk, available April and May: Presented in cooperation with the Kenosha Public Library, the StoryWalk allows families to follow along with a nature storybook as they hike in Bristol Woods County Park. This spring, visitors can read “Spring is Here” by Will Hillenbrand and look for signs of spring on the trails. Visit the park any time and begin behind at the yellow trail behind Pringle Nature Center. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

Nature Story Time, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20: On the third Thursday of each month, Pringle staffers host a seasonal nature story and craft. This program is designed for is for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. Recommended for children ages 2 to 5. Free admission. Registration is not required.

Earth Day at Pringle, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22: Stop by Pringle for Earth Day activities. Visitors can learn about how to help the earth through recycling. You can also pick up a free tree sapling, visit the StoryWalk trail, attend the Nature Story Time or help Pringle staffers protect native habitats at the first invasive species workday of the year. These free activities are open to all ages.

Invasive Species Workday, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22: Are you looking to earn service hours or are you just interested in helping us preserve native habitats? Join Pringle staffers for the monthly Invasive Species Workdays, taking place on the fourth Saturday of each month, April through October. Volunteers will assist Pringle staff members with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required. Come and leave as you like.

Nature Story Time, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22: Nature Story Time programs feature a seasonal nature story and craft. This program is designed for is for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. Recommended for children ages 2 to 5. Free admission. Registration is not required.

Pokémon Community Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29: Visitors will meet other local Pokémon trainers, learn how Pokémon are based on real-life animals, make a craft and hunt for Pokémon characters hidden along Bristol Woods trails. This program is suitable for children and adults alike, whether you play Pokémon Go or not. This is a free program; donations are appreciated. Participants can come and leave at any time. No registration is required.

For more details about Pringle’s upcoming programs, go to pringlenc.org/events.