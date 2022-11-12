 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CEREMONIES HELD FRIDAY

Brookside Care Center, Willowbrook Assisted Living mark Veterans Day

Residents at Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living gathered Friday for a Veterans Day celebration — the first such in-person event held on the holiday since 2019.

Anne Wasilevich of Piasecki Funeral Home and the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods led the program in Brookside’s Southport Room.

In addition to a singalong of patriotic songs, veterans in the audience were given an honor medal in celebration of their service.

It was an extra special day for Army veteran Leonard Ziesemer, who received a medal while also celebrating his 93rd birthday.

