Brookside Care Center, Willowbrook Assisted Living offering employment incentives

Kenosha County has announced it is now offering increased wages and employee referral bonuses in an effort to fill vacant positions at Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living.

Under a plan studied over recent months and implemented this week, certified nursing assistant wages at both facilities are being boosted to a minimum of $17.10 per hour for existing staff who have been employed for at least one year. CNAs already earning $17.10 per hour will be boosted to $19.13 per hour.

Shift differential and weekend pay premiums have also been increased.

Similarly, resident assistants already employed at Willowbrook will see their minimum wage increased to $15.22 per hour for those employed longer than one year. Those already earning $15.22 per hour will see their hourly rate increase to $17.03.

Referral bonuses of $400 to $500 are being offered to current employees who refer a new CNA who then remains on the job for six months, while the newly hired CNA will receive $200 to $250 after six months of employment. (The amount depends upon the employee’s full-time equivalent hours.)

“We know that we need to offer these incentives to remain competitive in this tight labor market,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “It is the employees who truly make the difference at these two outstanding facilities, and Kenosha County is committed to maintaining its high standard of care.”

Brookside is a 154-bed facility offering long-term skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation care. In recent years, national publications have honored it as being among Wisconsin’s best nursing homes.

Willowbrook, which is attached to the Brookside facility, opened in 2018, offering assisted living and respite stay services, with staff on site 24 hours a day and 24/7 on-call licensed nursing services.

More information about the facilities is available at https://www.brooksidecarecenter.com and https://www.willowbrookofkenosha.com.

