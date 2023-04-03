GENOA CITY – Let’s be honest, who among us didn’t yearn for a chance to maybe throw a whip cream pie at a teacher or two growing up?

For most, that chance never materialized.

But for a gymnasium full of eager elementary schoolchildren, that day to deliver a sugary snack to the face of their favorite teacher or administrator came March 24 with the culmination of this year’s American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge at Brookwood Elementary School.

Brookwood’s effort, led by physical education teacher Briana Brenek, led to its best year with the Kids Heart Challenge, as the 200-plus students and their families raised $20,598.57. A total of 144 children participated, with around 30 who raised $250 or more having the chance to “pie” their favorite staff member.

To date, Brookwood Elementary students have raised more than $110,000 in the Kids Heart Challenge since it joined forces with the American Heart Association seven years ago.

And judging by the squeals of excitement from the young students as they saw their classmates projected on a large screen for their fundraising efforts, it couldn’t have been more entertaining.

Brenek, who has volunteered with the AHA the past 10 years, was proud of the campaign’s success.

“It’s just been a great opportunity to be able to introduce helping others and heart health to my own students,” she said. “This day just kind of seals the deal in the whole two months we’ve been talking about heart health, brain health and helping people. It’s just a fun celebration. I love it. Even the kids who didn’t get to pie a teacher, they just get very excited about their classmates.”

By the numbers, Brookwood had 38 students complete “Finn’s Mission,” which is named for Finn Collier, a young man who was born with a congenital heart disease and to date has had 18 major surgeries. Finn has long been one of the American Heart Association’s Heart Warriors.

The mission includes 10 steps that helps students learn heart-healthy habits while also supporting the American Heart Association’s mission. From that mission, 61 Brookwood students completed a challenge for being kind, while another 83 completed one for moving more.

And the curriculum isn’t just physical education based, Brenek said.

“We work with the science teacher as well, so when I’m teaching heart health, so is she,” she said. “We show them what the real heart looks like. We talk about the different ways to keep the heart healthy, they also learn about the importance of nutrition, good sleep and drinking water.

“Every ‘Heart Hero’ has a different message for them. They bring that up all the time and talk about it.”

As a school, a total of 45 families learned hands-only CPR – a vital skill for people of all ages, Brenek said.

“It’s very important,” she said. “I don’t think my kindergartners are going to be doing that, but at least they’re introduced to what it is and its importance.”

District Administrator Drew Halbesma and Principal Luke Braden said the event – and the school’s relationship with the American Heart Association – were an unbridled success.

Halbesma, in his first year as administrator, took three pies to the face. He credited Brenek, who enjoyed seven pies herself, for spearheading the school’s efforts.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “Briana really organizes it. She does a great job of making it a full community effort to raise money for such a great cause. It really brings the community together. They’re all in it for a common goal.

“What’s also nice about it is, if kids don’t have the means to monetarily donate, they can still gain those points and (participate). It’s a really cool thing.”

“Just the responsibility of it, some of the great lessons that Briana was able to do, the physical activity, the healthy lifestyle, it’s a wonderful thing to really introduce our kids to at this early age,” Halbesma said.

Braden, a popular choice of her students for taking a pie in the face, echoed his superintendent’s sentiments.

“It’s definitely a learning event that goes to a great cause,” he said. “It’s tying those things together, and Briana does a great job implementing it and layering it into the physical education curriculum as well. … It’s really all-encompassing, and it’s a win-win situation for all. It teaches the kids how to give back and be part of something bigger ... You’re not doing this to win a little prize, you’re doing this for the bigger idea. She brings it back to that. She does a wonderful job.”