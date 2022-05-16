Buckle up and live: Kenosha police `Click It or Ticket' seat belt wearing campaign kicks off May 23

As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Kenosha Police Department will join law enforcement agencies in a nationwide campaign to reinforce the lifesaving benefit of wearing a seat belt.

To that end, the department's "Click It or Ticket" seat belt campaign will run from May 23 through June 5. According to a police press release, thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was properly restrained in their vehicles while traveling on the road.

About 88% of Wisconsin motorists wear seat belts. That number has been dropping in recent years, however. Half the drivers and passengers involved in deadly traffic crashes in Wisconsin in 2021 were not wearing seat belts, police said.

Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin.

The annual campaign also coincides with the first summer travel holiday. As more cars are out on the roads during Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement officials are asking everyone to buckle up and stay safe.

About the campaign

• High-visibility seat belt enforcement is important 24 hours a day, but nighttime is especially deadly for unbuckled occupants, according to the release. Nationally, in 2019, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night between 6 p.m.– 5:59 a.m. were not wearing seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement.

• Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives, authorities said. In 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. To help prevent crash fatalities, authorities said they have had to to step up seat belt enforcement, day and night.

For more information on Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot

