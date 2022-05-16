Buckle up and live: Kenosha police `Click It or Ticket' seat belt wearing campaign kicks off May 23

The Volvo brand is synonymous with safety, and the genesis of that branding can be traced to 1959 when Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin invented the three-point seat belt: one of the most important and consequential safety innovations in the history of the world. The device, which was so important that Volvo opened the patent so all automakers could use it, has saved more than 1 million lives, many of them truckers. Even still, a 2015 report from the CDC found that hundreds of truckers die every year in fatal collisions because they didn’t buckle up. One in three annual trucker fatalities can be prevented with the simple device Nils Bohlin invented 60 years ago.
JoachimKohlerBremen // Wikimedia Commons
The first car seats for children were rudimentary, meant to keep children still, but without any real safety features. The seats had a metal frame by the early 1960s, followed by ones that were padded to protect children in collisions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 1971 mandated that the seats have safety belts and harnesses. Today, all 50 states require child safety seats and booster seats though the laws vary. About half require children younger than 2 ride in rear-facing child safety seats.
Damian Strohmeyer/The Denver Post // Getty Images
The first seat belt for vehicles was designed for taxis, meant to keep New York City tourists safe as they saw the sights. It looked like a harness for climbing, the American Automobile Association reports. A life-changing innovation came in 1959, when Nils Bohlin, a former aerospace engineer who worked for Volvo, invented the three-point seatbelt. In a dramatic gesture, Volvo made the design public so that other manufacturers could replicate it free of charge. When Bohlin died in 2002, Volvo estimated that his innovation was responsible for saving more than 1 million lives in more than 40 years. The federal government made seat belts mandatory in all new cars in 1968—one among a set of safety standards, and in 1974—New York passed the first law requiring they be used by those riding in the front seat.
Bettmann/Contributor // Getty Images
As more and more cars made their first appearance on American roads in the early 1900s, the number of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents shot up, particularly when compared to those resulting from railroad accidents. In 1915, for example, there were only 199 fatalities among railroad passengers compared to 6,600 among motorists and pedestrians. Ten years later, by 1925, there were 171 railroad fatalities, but 21,900 for motorists and pedestrians.
As early as the 1920s, the National Safety Council was trying to draw attention to the dangers with accident statistics.
Keeping Americans safe on the road was quickly becoming a problem that needed solutions.
Some came in the form of the design of cars or roads, shatter-resistant windshields for example. Others tackled drivers’ behavior, whether speeding or drinking while driving.
There was an inconsistency in the implementation of improvements, however. The first seat belt patent was awarded in 1885, but it would be many years before they were used regularly by drivers and passengers.
The Patel Firm put together a list of safety milestones that it gathered from historical records, documents from such government agencies as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Smithsonian Institute, and nonprofit organizations such as the American Automobile Association.
Here is a look at important innovations introduced throughout the years, from traffic signals to seat belts.
As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Kenosha Police Department will join law enforcement agencies in a nationwide campaign to reinforce the lifesaving benefit of wearing a seat belt.
To that end, the department's "Click It or Ticket" seat belt campaign will run from May 23 through June 5. According to a police press release, thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was properly restrained in their vehicles while traveling on the road.
About 88% of Wisconsin motorists wear seat belts. That number has been dropping in recent years, however. Half the drivers and passengers involved in deadly traffic crashes in Wisconsin in 2021 were not wearing seat belts, police said.
Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for transporting unrestrained children. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin.
The annual campaign also coincides with the first summer travel holiday. As more cars are out on the roads during Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement officials are asking everyone to buckle up and stay safe.
About the campaign
• High-visibility seat belt enforcement is important 24 hours a day, but nighttime is especially deadly for unbuckled occupants, according to the release. Nationally, in 2019, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night between 6 p.m.– 5:59 a.m. were not wearing seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement.
• Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives, authorities said. In 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. To help prevent crash fatalities, authorities said they have had to to step up seat belt enforcement, day and night.
The ownership family of David, Kathy and Michael Spiegelhoff said the Burlington store would continue, and that the new owners, Berkot's Super Foods, would attempt to maintain all of the store's current employees.
The Volvo brand is synonymous with safety, and the genesis of that branding can be traced to 1959 when Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin invented the three-point seat belt: one of the most important and consequential safety innovations in the history of the world. The device, which was so important that Volvo opened the patent so all automakers could use it, has saved more than 1 million lives, many of them truckers. Even still, a 2015 report from the CDC found that hundreds of truckers die every year in fatal collisions because they didn’t buckle up. One in three annual trucker fatalities can be prevented with the simple device Nils Bohlin invented 60 years ago.
The first car seats for children were rudimentary, meant to keep children still, but without any real safety features. The seats had a metal frame by the early 1960s, followed by ones that were padded to protect children in collisions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 1971 mandated that the seats have safety belts and harnesses. Today, all 50 states require child safety seats and booster seats though the laws vary. About half require children younger than 2 ride in rear-facing child safety seats.
The first seat belt for vehicles was designed for taxis, meant to keep New York City tourists safe as they saw the sights. It looked like a harness for climbing, the American Automobile Association reports. A life-changing innovation came in 1959, when Nils Bohlin, a former aerospace engineer who worked for Volvo, invented the three-point seatbelt. In a dramatic gesture, Volvo made the design public so that other manufacturers could replicate it free of charge. When Bohlin died in 2002, Volvo estimated that his innovation was responsible for saving more than 1 million lives in more than 40 years. The federal government made seat belts mandatory in all new cars in 1968—one among a set of safety standards, and in 1974—New York passed the first law requiring they be used by those riding in the front seat.
As more and more cars made their first appearance on American roads in the early 1900s, the number of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents shot up, particularly when compared to those resulting from railroad accidents. In 1915, for example, there were only 199 fatalities among railroad passengers compared to 6,600 among motorists and pedestrians. Ten years later, by 1925, there were 171 railroad fatalities, but 21,900 for motorists and pedestrians.
As early as the 1920s, the National Safety Council was trying to draw attention to the dangers with accident statistics.
Keeping Americans safe on the road was quickly becoming a problem that needed solutions.
Some came in the form of the design of cars or roads, shatter-resistant windshields for example. Others tackled drivers’ behavior, whether speeding or drinking while driving.
There was an inconsistency in the implementation of improvements, however. The first seat belt patent was awarded in 1885, but it would be many years before they were used regularly by drivers and passengers.
The Patel Firm put together a list of safety milestones that it gathered from historical records, documents from such government agencies as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Smithsonian Institute, and nonprofit organizations such as the American Automobile Association.
Here is a look at important innovations introduced throughout the years, from traffic signals to seat belts.