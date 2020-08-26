Bucks boycott game, protest police shooting in Kenosha

×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fist bumps referee James Capers (19) after an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Bucks won 121-106. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis
The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 on Wednesday with the Orlando Magic, to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, ESPN reports.
"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.
The Bucks did not come onto the court before the 4 p.m. ET start time, prompting NBA officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room before news of the team's boycott was learned.
The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks' half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip, ESPN reported.
Referees then exited the court.
Top NBA executives were outside of the Milwaukee locker room, but haven't gone inside, a source told ESPN.
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Members and friends of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church work to board up the hall and church on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Members and friends of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church work to board up the hall and church on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Members and friends of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church work to board up the hall and church on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Members and friends of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church work to board up the hall and church on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Members and friends of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church work to board up the hall and church on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Volunteers board up downtown businesses Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
People walk through damaged downtown areas on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Workers set up fencing around the courthouse on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Workers erect fencing around the courthouse on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Fencing around the courthouse is erected on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Workers erect fencing around the courthouse Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
A message put on a boarded-up business Tuesday says children live in this building.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
A message was put on a boarded-up business Tuesday that children live in this building.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
A worker removes spray paint from Reuther High School on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Folks help board up a business downtown on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Workers remove artwork from the exterior of a comic store downtown on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.