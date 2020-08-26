Bucks boycott game, protest police shooting in Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 on Wednesday with the Orlando Magic, to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, ESPN reports.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

The Bucks did not come onto the court before the 4 p.m. ET start time, prompting NBA officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room before news of the team's boycott was learned.

The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks' half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip, ESPN reported.

Referees then exited the court.

Top NBA executives were outside of the Milwaukee locker room, but haven't gone inside, a source told ESPN.

