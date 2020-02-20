Bucks president brings "A" game to Carthage talk

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin had a lot to share with Carthage College marketing and business students in a presentation in Kenosha that looked beyond the game of basketball.
While the Bucks currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, Feigin discussed his career, from his beginnings at Six Flags Great America and what it took to become an NBA executive.
Feigin’s presentation was part of Carthage’s “Spotlight on Sports” speakers series and was held at the campus’ Clausen Center Tuesday night. Carthage’s Greg Barron, assistant professor of management and marketing, served as facilitator for the event, which drew more than 100 people.
Feigin, who was president and chief operating officer of Marquis Jet Partners prior to coming to the Bucks in 2014, also served with the New York Knicks, rising through the ranks to eventually become the team’s vice president of marketing.
Before all that, however, he spent his summer breaks from college working at Six Flags.
All prepared him for his current role, according to Feigin.
“I always was a revenue generator. I loved the sales part of Six Flags. I loved driving attendance of marketing, of the call to action. And then, I got really fascinated with the operations side of things — what are margins, how to drive profit, what really makes a successful business.”
That inspired him to want to manage and to lead, he said.
A native New Yorker, Feigin said his proudest moment as a professional was convincing the Jehovah Witnesses to have their annual two-day picnic at Six Flags — an event that drew 30,000 people each fall.
“I went ... to the Jehovah Witness elders and pitched to them over a period of three months to have their outing at Six Flags Great America,” he said.
The event generated more than $1.5 million in revenue.
“Didn’t know what I was doing at the time, but that was kind of, at a young age, like `Oh my goodness, what was possible’,” he said.
Feigin said the biggest influence on his career development was his parents.
“At a young age, I wanted to mirror what my mom was doing as an advertising executive, what my dad was doing as a consumer products executive. I loved it because I loved them so much,” he said. “I wanted to be like them.”
Ode to BuffettHe said he tries to emulate Warren Buffet, one of the world’s most successful business investors.
“At one point I was reporting to Warren Buffett at NetJet (which was purchased by Marquis), and it was kind of oddly surreal, but he was the smartest person in the room and made everything so simple.
“The lesson I learned was that this was not brain surgery. Running a team and running an arena ... it’s about plan. It’s about execution. It’s about the ability to pivot, and it’s all about people to get it done. And, he really got it. Even the most complex situations, he simplified it down.”
To students, he said being curious about everything that goes into their job is important. So is training to interview.
“When you interview with somebody, you should know more about them than they know about themselves. You should know more about the company than they know about themselves. You should apply your skill set to what they do.”
Buying the BucksWhen the team was purchased from Sen. Herb Kohl for $550 million, it was “dead last in every metric that you can measure in the NBA,” Feigin said.
“It was a distressed asset with great potential. The nice thing about being a distressed asset in the NBA is that you only have one place to go,” he said. “There are only 30 NBA teams, and you should really be able to leverage the heck out of an NBA team.”
He said the biggest change came when the organization went to an “open office” space concept for more transparent communication. More than half of the 85 people “left within five weeks,” he said.
“It was open, transparent, direct communication,” he said. “This is about touch, communication and performance. Real performance. We have fun. We work hard, and we have goals.”
But the No. 1 priority for the Bucks, he said, was to build the Fiserv Forum, which opened in 2018 and replaced the BMO Harris Bradley Center, which was demolished last year. As arenas go, the center was the third oldest in the NBA. Without a new arena, the team would not have been competitive, he said.
“I think it was a combination of that, in a small market, you’re challenged to generate the revenues. In a big market, you want to be able to compete to buy players and teams. This arena was so antiquated that we just couldn’t generate the revenue out of it — think of your suites, your hospitality areas, your ticket pricing,” he said. “We couldn’t have concerts (at the Bradley) because concerts couldn’t load in. Very basic things.”
The organization also has plans to develop hotels, office buildings and apartments on about 30 acres surrounding the Fiserv. The former Bradley Center site is also being redeveloped.
Convention a
“game changer”The Fiserv will play host to the Democratic National Convention July 13-16. Feigin said the inside will be renovated to accommodate the convention.
“They actually reconstruct parts of the building. But they’ve got to put it back to its (current state) by Aug. 12,” he said. “Imagine. We just built the place, and they’ll hit a sledgehammer to a wall. ... Every operator says it’s the worst experience of your life and misery. But this is kinda different for Milwaukee.”
Milwaukee is considered the smallest city to ever host a convention for a major political party.
“This is a game changer. This puts us on the map of being able to execute, entertain and host events,” he said, which aligns with ownership’s vision for the city. “How can we help transform Milwaukee? Economic growth is one of the ways you do that.”
Currently, the Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 46-8.
“The great thing is if we win the NBA championship on June 15, which is basically six weeks into (DNC) planning schedule — which would limit the DNC from destroying the building,” he said jokingly.
Emergence of esportsIn the virtual arena, the organization is developing the virtual arena with its brand of esports, or organized competitive video gaming. Feigin said a year ago they had a bigger esports audience on the live-video streaming service Twitch than on Fox Sports Wisconsin.
The Fiserv’s sports bar, for example, was built to act “almost like a tutorial” for NBA2K, he said.
Feigin said the Bucks not only have a local and regional presence in branding, aided by being at the top of the standings, but also internationally, thanks to its star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is from Greece and whose parents are from Nigeria.
“We have the distinct advantage of being the best team in the NBA at the moment and we have what I think is the No. 1 global star in the world,” he said. “We are more global than we are local. I mean, that’s just a fact. We get more social impressions from Asia than we do domestically.”
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.