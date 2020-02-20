Bucks president brings "A" game to Carthage talk

“The lesson I learned was that this was not brain surgery. Running a team and running an arena ... it’s about plan. It’s about execution. It’s about the ability to pivot, and it’s all about people to get it done. And, he really got it. Even the most complex situations, he simplified it down.”

To students, he said being curious about everything that goes into their job is important. So is training to interview.

“When you interview with somebody, you should know more about them than they know about themselves. You should know more about the company than they know about themselves. You should apply your skill set to what they do.”

Buying the BucksWhen the team was purchased from Sen. Herb Kohl for $550 million, it was “dead last in every metric that you can measure in the NBA,” Feigin said.

“It was a distressed asset with great potential. The nice thing about being a distressed asset in the NBA is that you only have one place to go,” he said. “There are only 30 NBA teams, and you should really be able to leverage the heck out of an NBA team.”