Budget Blinds of Racine & Kenosha giving out $1K in restaurant gift cards to help local businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jeff Vlasak, owner of Budget Blinds of Racine & Kenosha, said he understands what small businesses are going through during the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.

“Being that we’re a small business ourselves … we decided to do our part to help support at least some merchants,” he said.

His family likes to go out to eat so he decided to support restaurants. Many restaurants are offering carry out, curbside pick-up or delivery while their dining rooms are closed.

Budget Blinds, 5407 Spring St., is giving away $1,000 worth of gift cards from local Racine and Kenosha restaurants to support 20 small, family-owned restaurants. Two gift cards will be given from each restaurant selected.

Some of the restaurants include Mike & Angelo’s and Olde Madrid in Racine and Captain Mike’s and Gateway Café in Kenosha, among many others.

There will be 40 winners each receiving one $25 gift card, selected by a random drawing. “Liking” the business’s Facebook page, sharing the Facebook video posted Monday regarding these gift cards and tagging a friend in the comments of the post allows for an entry in the drawing.