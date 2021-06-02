Buildings being razed to make way for county parking

Three buildings owned by Kenosha County west of the County Administration Building are being torn down this week, making way initially for expanded parking for the building.

The aging buildings — two on 56th Street just west of the existing parking lot and one on 11th Avenue between the 56th Street buildings and the Public Safety Building parking lot — were purchased by the county several years ago for possible future expansion of the complex of county facilities facing Civic Center Park.

“If all goes as planned, those three structures will be gone by next weekend,” County Public Works Director Ray Arbet said.

Arbet said that in 2018 the county purchased the two buildings on 56th Street. One had been a former law office, the other an 1800s-era Italianate-design house that was used as a funeral home in the past, but more recently as a small apartment building. The third building, a former home that was split into apartments, was purchased in 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arbet said the buildings will allow for the expansion of county facilities if needed. But in the short term, the site will be used for additional parking for the Administration Building. The goal is to have enough employee parking in the lot that the public parking spaces are always available for the public, Arbet said.