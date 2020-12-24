Bullen Middle School teachers raise funds to help local families in need

Sometimes kindness comes in small packages. Sometimes it’s a bed with a fluffy comforter.
For 30 Kenosha families this holiday season, it has been a lot of both.
This fall, as the nearly year-long pandemic threatened to encroach on the holiday season, Karisa Jo Wenberg, dean of students at Bullen Middle School, began brainstorming how to help families she and other staff knew might appreciate something to brighten their holidays.
Wenberg created a Facebook fundraiser called Kindness for Kids 2020 which generated some $4,000. Wenberg then parlayed those funds into gifts large and small for 30 of Bullen’s families which included 93 children.
Among the big ticket gifts she was able to purchase were five beds, an “almost new” couch and a dresser. Smaller goods included board games and baby clothes.
Wenberg said that holiday giving is something she always wants to do, but this year because of the pandemic she needed a different way to do it.
“Our school usually does a food drive but I didn’t want to handle food items and didn’t know if kids would be in-person at school to donate.”
She organized a social media fundraising page, and working with the school’s counselors, identified families most in need within the Bullen school community. Eventually the project grew to include to other families within the Kenosha Unified School District, she said.
“Some families told me, ‘We’re doing really well, so pass my gifts onto someone else.”
Other families were in more dire need, including some she found out who were homeless.
Lists of items to give were drawn up by talking with the families, Wenberg said.
In these conversations, Wenberg says she was moved by the needs they expressed. “Blankets and boards games were number-one items — it was enlightening that they wanted things to keep their families warm and items to play games with them.”
She said she was surprised by their “modest wants.”
“Ninety-nine percent of the families asked for just essential items for their children — things to make them happy — nothing elaborate,” she said. “One person asked for a waffle maker to make waffles with her family on Saturday mornings.”
Another thing Wenberg says “really hit home” was that families said they needed towels and blankets. “When some asked for air mattresses because they didn’t have beds, we stepped it up and got beds.”
Spreading out to the community
At first Wenberg reached out to her Bullen colleagues but soon donations and offers of help began coming in from family, neighbors and even her former high school friends.
“I have such a great community of friends who want to give to others,” Wenberg said.
After the money was collected, Wenberg and other Bullen staff personally shopped or ordered items online.
“$4,000 sounds like a lot of money, but it’s not when you divide 30 families and 93 kids,” she said. In addition to gifts, each family was given a grocery store gift card.
Bullen staff members wrapped gifts for each family and arranged to deliver the gifts. Some families asked that deliveries be made when their children were not around to keep the gifts a surprise until Christmas or to keep the curious from opening their gifts early.
The initiative was all about kindness, said Wenberg.
“Kindness is needed so much in this world right now,” she said. “Every day when I give my 9-year-old daughter a kiss I tell her, ‘Be kind.’”
A smile is all the thanks she needs
Wenberg has been on the kindness path for some time now. In March, at the beginning of the Safer at Home shutdown, Wenberg spearheaded a donation campaign to provide “Blessing Boxes” of food and fun-at-home activities for Bullen families.
One of Wenberg’s Christmas helpers was eighth-grade Bullen science teacher Chris Strangberg. He had also assisted Wenberg with the March Blessings Boxes initiative.
Strangberg helped with gift deliveries, including a bed for 3-year-old Alayah Morris, who has brothers who attend Bullen. “Her smile said it all,” he said.
He says he and Wenberg feel called to helping their Bullen students. “We love the kiddos so much we want to express that to their families,” he said.
“I wish I had tons of money so I could hand out money to everyone in need,” Wenberg said.
With this in mind, when the Facebook page Kindness for Kids 2020 expired in December, she decided to establish a new crowd-sourcing fundraiser to provide ongoing support for Kenosha families. The new Facebook fundraiser is called Kindness Matters! and Wenberg said that she would ideally like to start a nonprofit of the same name. “Because random acts of kindness can mean the world to people.”
Strangberg said he has been touched by the experience and community response. “There has been an overflow of love from the community; this was a small idea that grew so big because of the love of others.”
Wenberg noted that she undertook the Kindness Matters project as an individual, not as a Unified initiative.
Across the board, families were very grateful for the efforts being made on their behalf, noted Wenberg. “(On the phone) I could hear the relief in their voices … they almost cried. Some said they would take used items,” she said.
“Kindness matters. Sometimes its overlooked, but kindness, big and small is needed in people’s lives,” Wenberg said.
More donation information about Kindness Matters! Can be found online at facebook.com/donate/146132443956929.