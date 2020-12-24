Bullen Middle School teachers raise funds to help local families in need

Strangberg helped with gift deliveries, including a bed for 3-year-old Alayah Morris, who has brothers who attend Bullen. “Her smile said it all,” he said.

He says he and Wenberg feel called to helping their Bullen students. “We love the kiddos so much we want to express that to their families,” he said.

“I wish I had tons of money so I could hand out money to everyone in need,” Wenberg said.

With this in mind, when the Facebook page Kindness for Kids 2020 expired in December, she decided to establish a new crowd-sourcing fundraiser to provide ongoing support for Kenosha families. The new Facebook fundraiser is called Kindness Matters! and Wenberg said that she would ideally like to start a nonprofit of the same name. “Because random acts of kindness can mean the world to people.”

Strangberg said he has been touched by the experience and community response. “There has been an overflow of love from the community; this was a small idea that grew so big because of the love of others.”

Wenberg noted that she undertook the Kindness Matters project as an individual, not as a Unified initiative.