After taking a winter hiatus, Bunker's Coffee House for Vets will once again open its doors to area veterans Monday morning.

The coffeehouse will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walkin’ In My Shoes CEO and founder Jo Wynn said the closure Jan. 1 came during the harsh winter weather, prompting safety concerns as there are no railing or automatic doors to the building.

"I don't want someone slipping and falling," Wynn said. "That was my biggest fear."

Plans to install railing and an automatic door button have been at a standstill due to a lack of funding for the projects.

"(The community) has done so much already to make this coffeehouse as beautiful as it is," Wynn said. "It's just a reminder that our vets still need our support."

The site, which opened July 11, at 2211 50th St., offers free coffee, breakfast and lunch, along with other services, such as Survival Spouse, a program which assists widowed partners of service members with items such as diapers, food and clothing.

Wynn has also partnered with Victoria's Catering to provide home-cooked meals to homebound veterans and older adults in Kenosha.

"When I get to listen to (people in need), they become my family," Wynn said. "They call me and we just talk. It's not a client thing, it's a family thing."

Individuals interested in donating to the coffeehouse to aid in installing a railing and automatic door, checks can be made out to Walkin in my Shoes, with Bunker's Coffee House for Vets written on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 2211 50th St.

"Every donation we get it just goes right back into the program," Wynn said.

Growth planned



Wynn has owned and operated Walkin' in my Shoes, a nonprofit organization that aims to serve the under-served homeless populations in Kenosha, since 2005. She has been operating Walkin' in my Shoes out of the coffeehouse, but now is in need of an additional space dedicated to services and programs offered by Walkin' in my Shoes.

"The plan was was to leave this building for the coffeehouse while Walking in my Shoes moves into a bigger space," Wynn said. "I still wish to get into a bigger building. We need at least two to three thousand square feet just for clothing and to run separate programs."

As Wynn continues to find more room for her programs and services, she is accepting donations for the new spot. Donations can be made payable to Walkin' in my Shoes, 2211 50th St, with "building funds" written in the memo line.